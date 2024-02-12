Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sebi ups scrutiny of issue documents amid a rise in IPO in market: Reports

"The regulator has returned at least six public offer documents, as Sebi observed companies are misleading in their reasons for fundraise," said the first of the four people cited above

sebi

As per Sebi rules, funds raised via IPOs can be used for capital expenditure, debt reduction, general corporate purposes and acquisitions.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's market regulator is increasing scrutiny of issue documents filed by companies going public, four sources said on Monday, amid a rise in initial public offerings in the Indian market.
The country's surging stock market has prompted nearly 50 companies to launch public issues in 2023; eight issues have been completed so far this year and another 40 are waiting for clearance from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"The regulator has returned at least six public offer documents, as Sebi observed companies are misleading in their reasons for fundraise," said the first of the four people cited above.
The regulator is particularly scrutinising what companies say they intend to use funds raised from the IPO for, these sources, directly familiar with the matter, said.
The sources declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media. Sebi did not respond to an email.
As per Sebi rules, funds raised via IPOs can be used for capital expenditure, debt reduction, general corporate purposes and acquisitions.
If funds are used to reduce debt, promoters will have their shares locked in for 18 months. However, if funds are being raised for capital expenditure, promoters have a three-year lock-in period.
'Promoters' is a regulatory classification in India that includes large shareholders who can influence company policy.
"By saying the company is using funds to retire debt, they (promoters) are circumventing the law and reducing the share lock-in period from three years to 18 months," the first person said.
An investment banker, who declined to be identified as discussions with the regulator are private, said Sebi has sought a detailed break-up of whether IPO proceeds are being used to retire debt taken for capital expenditure.
"This is making disclosures fairly cumbersome," they added.
Earlier this month, India's market regulator said it was investigating three IPOs for allegedly inflating the number of subscriptions received.

Also Read

Tata Tech IPO: How to check allotment status, listing date, GMP & more

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Tata Technologies IPO listing tomorrow: Here's what the experts expect

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Akums Drugs files IPO papers with Sebi to raise Rs 680 cr via fresh issue

Hyundai Motor picks JPMorgan, Citi to accelerate $3 billion IPO: Report

IPO corner: Rashi subscribed 60 times and Jana SFB booked 18 times

Jana Small Finance Bank IPO gets subscribed 18.50 times on final day

Entero Healthcare's Rs 1,600 cr IPO subscribed 10% on first day of offer

Sebi is working on measures to curtail such malpractices, chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : SEBI IPO initial public offerings Indian market IPO market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 12 2024 | 2:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayBihar Floor Test LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTata Power Share PriceJEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024Nitish KumarApeejay Surrendra Park HotelsBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon