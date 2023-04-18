close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Avalon Technologies lists on a subdued note; dips 5% from issue price

The stock dipped to a low of Rs 411 on the NSE, down 5.5 per cent when compared with the issue price of Rs 436 per share.

SI Reporter Mumbai
investors, IPOs, listing, market, stocks, SPAC

Illustration: Binay Sinha

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2023 | 10:34 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Avalon Technologies (Avalon) made a subdued debut with its shares listed at Rs 431 on the BSE, at 1 per cent discount when compared with its issue price of Rs 436 on Tuesday. The listed at par on the NSE.
At 10:30 AM; Avalon quoted 5 per cent lower at Rs 415 on BSE. A combined 2.1 million equity shares changed hands at the counter on both the exchanges.
The company proposed to use initial public offering (IPO) proceeds towards debt payment, funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

Also Read

Avalon Tech, largest IPO so far this calendar year, subscribed 8% on day-2

Avalon Technologies IPO opens next week: Check GMP, other details here

71% IPOs of 2022 at premium; will retail investor euphoria sustain in 2023?

Tata Tech IPO: After 2 decades a Tata group firm will test public markets

KFin Technologies IPO subscribed 0.5 times on first day of the issue

Tata Motors hits 8-month high on strong Q4 hopes; stock up 20% in 3 weeks

Stocks to Watch: Jubilant Food, Avalon Tech, Just Dial, Angel One, Hathway

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; Avalon Technologies makes muted debut

Time to adopt 'Sell on Rise' strategy in Nifty Bank, Financial Services

Weak guidance, muted sentiment to weigh on near term IT outlook

Avalon is a fully integrated electronic manufacturing services (EMS) company, catering to global clients into clean energy, mobility, industrial and communications domains. The company earned ~62 per cent (FY22) of its total revenue from exports (mainly to the US) while the rest comes from the domestic market.
The company’s consolidated revenue grew at a CAGR of ~14 per cent in FY20-22 led by clean energy segment (EV, solar, hydrogen) which grew at ~30 per cent CAGR during the same period. Despite higher raw material costs, the EBITDA margin increased 160 bps to 11.6 per cent supported by savings in employee and other costs. PAT grew ~5.5x to Rs 68 crore tracking one-time gains and EBITDA margin expansion.
The brokerage firm believes that since the company is a fully-integrated EMS provider, it has diversified end-user industries and clients, with strategic manufacturing locations. Therefore, the company is likely to benefit from 'Make-in-India' and PLI schemes of the government as it promotes local manufacturing of components, and electronics systems.
However, Avalon faces competition from both Indian and global EMS companies like Bharat FIH, Dixon Technologies, Amber Enterprises, Kaynes Technology SFO Technologies, Foxconn, Syrma SGS Technology, Pegatron, Wistron, etc. In order to be preferred by its customers, Avalon will have to maintain its cost efficiency.
The competitive nature of the industry may result in substantial price competition. Increased competition could result in significant price competition, reduced revenues, lower profit margins, or loss of market share, any of which could adversely impact Avalon’s business, analysts at ICICI Securities said in the IPO note.
India’s EMS industry is likely to grow at a CAGR of 32.3 per cent from Rs 1,469 billion in FY22 to Rs 4,502 billion in FY26. The EMS market in North America is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8 per cent from US$91 billion in CY21 to US$114 billion in CY26. Vertically integrated business model to help gain wallet share of customers and enhance market share, manufacturing facilities in the US give a competitive edge, caters to high growth industry verticals such as clean energy and Avalon has long standing relations with its customers are key triggers/highlights of the company, the brokerage firm said.
Brokerage firm Choice Broking said that the company is demanding an EV sales multiple of 3.1x, which is at a discount to peer average of 6.3x. Based on FY24E forecasts, the demanded EV sales is around 2.3x, which looks attractive for a company like Avalon, operating in high-growth EMS space, said analysts.

Avalon Tech

  • 1D
  • 5D
  • 1M
  • 3M
  • 6M
  • 5Y

Last Updated: IST

Topics : Buzzing stocks | stock market trading | Markets Sensex Nifty | BSE NSE

First Published: Apr 18 2023 | 10:17 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Avalon Technologies lists on a subdued note; dips up to 3% from issue price

investors, IPOs, listing, market, stocks, SPAC
3 min read

Tata Motors hits 8-month high on strong Q4 hopes; stock up 20% in 3 weeks

Tata Motors
3 min read

Gold price falls Rs 10 to Rs 61,020, silver unchangedat Rs 78,500

Gold
2 min read

Stocks to Watch: Jubilant Food, Avalon Tech, Just Dial, Angel One, Hathway

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
5 min read

MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 100 pts; Avalon Technologies makes muted debut

BSE
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

PremiumWeb Exclusive

Infosys can slip below Rs 1,000 levels; TCS can hit Rs 2,900, charts show

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
3 min read
PremiumWeb Exclusive

HDFC Bank stock's re-rating still some time away, say analysts

HDFC Bank: Near-term hiccups to continue as merger timeline gets delayed
4 min read

ITC hits new high, tops Rs 400-mark; stock doubles in less than two years

soaps, shampoo, fmcg, goods, shopping, retailers, buying sales, customers
4 min read

Stocks to Watch: Jubilant Food, Avalon Tech, Just Dial, Angel One, Hathway

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets
5 min read

PSU banks rally; Punjab & Sind, Uco Bank, Indian Bank surge up to 12%

PSU banks rally; Punjab & Sind, Uco Bank, Indian Bank surge up to 12%
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadAndroid
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon