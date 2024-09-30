Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 350pts, Nifty nears 26,000 at pre-open; Biocon, Zydus eyed
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Indian equity benchmark indices were lower at pre-open on Monday, tracking mixed cues from major global markets.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, September 30, 2024: Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were trading lower at pre-open on Monday, tracking mixed global cues.
At pre-open, the BSE Sensex was at 85,208, down 363 points, or 0.42 per cent, while the Nifty 50 was at 26,061, down 117 points, or 0.45 per cent.
Meanwhile, on Friday, Indian equity benchmark indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had surged to fresh all-time highs before retreating to close the last trading session of the week in negative territory.
At close, the BSE Sensex fell by 264 points, or 0.31 per cent, to finish at 85,571.85, having reached a record high of 85,978.25 earlier in the day.
The Nifty 50 also hit an all-time high of 26,277.35 before ending the session down by 37.13 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 26,178.95.
The broader indices, including the Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100, also saw losses of 0.15 per cent and 0.10 per cent, respectively.
Sectoral indices such as Bank Nifty, Media, Nifty Private Bank, and Realty, closed with declines of over 1 per cent each.
In contrast, the Nifty Oil & Gas index climbed by 2.37 per cent, while sectors like PSU Bank, Pharma, Metal, and IT saw gains of up to 1.15 per cent.
That apart, Asia share markets were mostly firmer on Monday as China announced more stimulus measures, though the Nikkei dived on concerns Japan's new prime minister favoured normalising interest rates.
Continued Israeli strikes across Lebanon added geopolitical uncertainty to the mix, though oil prices were still weighed down by the risk of increased supply.
The week is packed with major US economic data including a payrolls report that could decide whether the Federal Reserve delivers another outsized rate cut in November.
The Nikkei led the early action with a dive of 4.0 per cent as investors anxiously waited for more direction from new Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who has been critical of the Bank of Japan's easy policies in the past.
However, he sounded more conciliatory over the weekend saying monetary policy "must remain accommodative" given the state of the economy.
That helped the dollar bounce 0.5 per cent to 142.85 yen, after sliding 1.8 per cent on Friday from a 146.49 top.
Over in China, the central bank said it would tell banks to lower mortgage rates for existing home loans by the end of October, likely by 50 basis points on average.
That follows a barrage of monetary, fiscal and liquidity support measures announced last week in Beijing's biggest stimulus package since the pandemic.
In the previous week, the blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indices gained roughly 16 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 13 per cent.
On Monday, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan firmed 0.2 per cent, having surged 6.1 per cent last
week to a seven-month high.
Wall Street also had a rousing week helped by a benign reading on core US inflation on Friday that left the door open to another half-point rate cut from the Fed.
Futures imply around a 53 per cent chance the Fed will ease by 50 basis points on November 7, though the presidential election two days earlier remains a major unknown.
A host of Fed speakers will have their say this week, led by Chair Jerome Powell later on Monday. Also due are data on job openings and private hiring, along with ISM surveys on manufacturing and services.
S&P 500 futures were up 0.1 per cent on Monday, while Nasdaq futures added 0.2 per cent. The S&P 500 index is up 20 per cent year-to-date and on track for its strongest January-September performance since 1997.
In currency markets, the dollar index was flat at 100.41 after easing 0.3 per cent last week.
The euro zone releases its inflation figures this week, along with producer prices and unemployment. German inflation and retail sales are due later on Monday, while European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde speaks to parliament.
A softer dollar combined with lower bond yields to help gold reach record highs at $2,685 an ounce. It was last at $2,664 an ounce, and on track for its best quarter since 2016.
Oil prices were erratic as concerns about possible increased supply from Saudi Arabia countered tensions in the Middle East.
Brent fell 1 cent to $71.86 a barrel, while US crude rose 3 cents to $68.21 per barrel.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty slumps 200 pts in pre-open trade
NSE's Nifty50 slided by 204 points or 0.78 per cent at 25,974 levels in pre-opening trade on Monday.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex drops over 350 pts in pre-open
The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 361 points or 0.42 per cent at 85,210 levels in pre-open on Monday.
9:06 AM
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets likely to move into a consolidation phase in the near-term
Market is likely to move into a consolidation phase in the near-term. One significant factor that is influencing foreign portfolios is the outperformance of the Chinese stocks which is reflected in the massive surge in the Hang Seng index by around 18 per cent in September. This surge has been triggered by hopes of revival in the Chinese economy in response to the monetary and fiscal stimulus announced by the Chinese authorities.
The cheap valuations of Chinese stocks are keeping the momentum intact. This can prove to be a tactical trade which can sustain for some more time. This means FIIs may continue to sell in India and move some more money to better performing markets.
FII selling is unlikely to impact the Indian market significantly since the massive domestic money can easily absorb whatever the FIIs are selling. Investors can use dips to buy quality largecaps which are fairly valued.
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)
8:59 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China markets gain up to 5%
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Benchmark indices in mainland China and Hong Kong were gaining, following slighltly better than expected manufacturing PMI data.
The Sanghai Composite index was up 5.15 per cent, while Hong kong's Hang Seng index was up 2.1 per cent.
8:57 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's official manufacturing PMI at 49.8, up from 49.1 in August
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China's official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index for September came in at 49.8, compared to 49.1 in August, 49.4 in July and 49.5 in June.
The data slightly beat the 49.5 expected among economists polled by Reuters, according to CNBC.
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs' Andrew Tilton says there's been a big shift in Chinese policy easing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Goldman Sachs' Andrew Tilton says PBOC's moves are aimed at stabilising growth and that's what markets have been waiting for.
8:52 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Street Signs: Breaking with tradition, easier demat account closures, more
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Two initial public offerings (IPOs) that closed last week made it to the top 10 most subscribed mainboard issues in history. Vehicle loan company Manba Finance’s IPO garnered 224 times subscription, while that of air conditioner component maker KRN Heat Exchanger & Refrigeration (KRN Heat Exchangers) was subscribed 213 times.
Only seven other IPOs have achieved subscription rates over 210x. READ MORE
8:47 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Baazar Style Retail opens two new stores in West Bengal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bazaar Style Retail today informed that it has opened two new stores in Kolkata.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This is to inform that the company has opened two new stores of Style Baazar, one at Ramrajatala, West Bengal and another at Metro Cinema Hall, Kolkata, West Bengal today."
8:44 AM
Net investments by FPIs reached a five-quarter high, with a net inflow of over $11 billion as of September 26 in the July-September quarter (Q3) of calendar year (CY) 2024. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Statsguru: FPI investments rise on India's strong growth outlook, IPO boom
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Foreign portfolio investor (FPI) investments are on the rise, driven by stronger economic growth projections for India, a buoyant initial public offering (IPO) market, and the country’s inclusion in global indices.
Net investments by FPIs reached a five-quarter high, with a net inflow of over $11 billion as of September 26 in the July-September quarter (Q3) of calendar year (CY) 2024. READ MORE
8:41 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Persistent Systems to acquire data privacy co Arrka for around Rs 15 crore
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Persistent Systems today informed that it intends to acquire Arrka, a Pune-based company involved in data privacy management and AI governance.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "This strategic acquisition significantly enhances Persistent's AI-led, platform-driven services and strengthens its ability to provide comprehensive offerings in digital governance, including data privacy, AI governance, and cybersecurity, among others."
Arrka’s Data Privacy Management platform enables organisations to manage their data privacy risks and comply with multi-jurisdictional legal and regulatory requirements in an integrated manner, the company added.
Persistent will integrate and significantly broaden Arrka’s offerings to establish deep capabilities across the digital governance and trust domain, it added.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Royal Enfield to replace reflectors on some motorcycles, starting from South Korea
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eicher Motors today informed that it has identified performance issues with the reflectors on some Royal Enfield motorcycles manufactured between November 2022 and March 2023.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, it will replace the part, free of cost, in a phased manner, starting from South Korea, the US and Canada, followed by India, Brazil, Latin Americal, Europe and the UK.
It said, "While the issue has been reported only in a very small sample size, Royal Enfield has decided to proactively replace reflectors on all motorcycles manufactured between the said time period and will be undertaking free of cost replacement for customers across all markets."
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jubilant receives Official Action Indicated for its Canada-based production plant
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jubilant Pharmova today informed that Jubilant HollisterStier General Partnership (JHSGP) has received a communication from the US FDA, following the audit of its contract manufacturing facility located at Montreal, Canada, that has determined the inspection classification of the facility as Official Action Indicated (OAI).
The company, in an exchange filing, said that JHSGP is engaged with the US FDA to address the OAI observations through planned remediation measures.
JHSGP is a subsidiary of Jubilant HollisterStier Inc., USA, a step down subsidiary of Jubilant Pharma Limited, Singapore, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Piramal Pharma receives EIR from US FDA with zero Form 483 observations
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Piramal Pharma today announced that it has received zero Form 483 observations after the US FDA Inspection at its manufacturing facility located at Ahmedabad, India.
The company, in an exchange filing, said the US drug regulatory body issued the EIR with No Action Indicated (NAI) designation.
8:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MedPlus receives drug license suspension orders for 3 of its stores in Maharashtra
Stock Market LIVE Updates: MedPlus Health Services today informed that it has received drug license suspension orders for three of its stores located in Maharashtra, from Asst. Commissioner & Licensing authority, Food & Drug Administations, Latur, Maharashtra.
The company, in an exchange filing, said, "We would like to inform that Optival Health Solutions Private Limited, the Subsidiary Company has received three suspension orders of Drug License for stores situated at Latur, Maharashtra as mentioned below."
It added, "Suspension of Drug License for thirty days each store (I & II) and twenty-five days store (III) situated at Bangalore: (I) Khadgaon Road, Prakash Nagar; (II) Old MIDC road, Vishal Nagar; and (III) SBH Colony, Sharda Nagar, Latur."
The company added that the potential revenue loss from the store closure amounts to around Rs 5.70 lakh, Rs 6.75 lakh, and Rs 6 lakh, respectively.
8:13 AM
At a business summit, Ashwani Bhatia, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), highlighted concerns about manipulation and fraudulent practices in small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Smaller size, fewer disclosures, light scrutiny make SME IPOs risky bets
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The market regulator recently halted the listing of shares of Trafiksol ITS Technologies, whose initial public offering (IPO) received bids worth Rs 10,000 crore and was subscribed 300 times, following investor complaints.
At a business summit, Ashwani Bhatia, a whole-time member of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), highlighted concerns about manipulation and fraudulent practices in small and medium enterprise (SME) IPOs. READ MORE
First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 7:41 AM IST