Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Shakti Pumps shares lock in 5% upper circuit on plans of 5:1 bonus issue

Shakti Pumps shares lock in 5% upper circuit on plans of 5:1 bonus issue

Shares of Shakti Pumps were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE after the company announced a 5:1 bonus issue to its existing shareholders on Monday

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Representational image

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Shakti Pumps were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit on the BSE  after the company announced a 5:1 bonus issue to its existing shareholders on Monday. 

The company’s board of directors meet which is scheduled to be held on Monday, October 7, 2024 will consider the proposal for issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 5:1 i.e., five new fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 each for every one existing fully paid up equity share of Rs 10 to the equity shareholders, the company said in an exchange filing. 

A bonus issue is when a company offers additional shares to its existing shareholders at no extra cost. The shares are usually given in proportion to the number of shares a shareholder already owns.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

 

The board will also consider the proposal for an increase in the authorised share capital of the company and alter in the memorandum of association (MOA) of the company to such amount as may be determined by its board of directors. 

The meeting will further consider the appointment of Ramakrishna Sataluri as an additional cum non-executive non independent director of the company, the filing said. 

Shakti Pumps financial performance

Shakti Pumps. reported a 1,947.2 per cent year-on-year increase in net profit for the first quarter of FY2025, reaching Rs 90.49 crore, compared to Rs 4.42 crore in the same quarter last year, aligning with analysts' estimates. Revenue soared by 449.5 per cent to Rs 555.05 crore, up from Rs 101.01 crore in the previous year.

Shakti Pumps is a leading manufacturer of energy-efficient solar pumping solutions, stainless steel pumps, and motors, building a strong and trustworthy market presence over the years. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market Crash LIVE Updates: Sensex down 1,200pts, Nifty at 25,800; Auto, financials top drags

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

These 3 NSE Metal stocks can extend gains amid China stimulus; hint charts

Bonds

India bond yields seen easing tracking US peers, quarter-end demand to aid

gold price, gold share

Yellow metal strategy: UBS raises Gold target to $2,750 by end of 2024

jewellery

Why has this smallcap jewellery stock surged 60% in September? Details here


The company’s products cater to a wide range of aquatic-related sectors, including agriculture, water processing, industrial, construction, hospitality, households, and horticulture. Shakti Pumps manufactures and markets stainless steel water pumps and motors under the "Shakti" brand name.

Shakti Pumps share price history

Shakti Pumps share price has surged a whopping 221.87 per cent in the last six months against BSE’s Sensex rise of 14.4 per cent. Meanwhile, in the last one year the company’s shares have appreciated by 399.33 per cent, while Sensex climbed 28.1 per cent.

Its shares are trading at price to earnings valuation of 40.33 times, while having an earning per share of Rs 101.43. The company has a total market capitalization of Rs 8,605.98 crore. 

Also Read

share market stock market trading

Aurobindo Pharma share down 4% as arm gets 10 observations from USFDA

US Aluminium

Here's why Maan Aluminium shares were locked in 20% upper circuit today

markets, stock market, market fall, market down

Over 100 stocks hit upper circuits despite market crash; do you own any?

Kedaara Capital, Real estate, Capital raise

Nifty Realty slips over 2% after housing sales decline 11% in Q3CY24

shares

Welspun Corp hits lifetime high after Rs 146 cr order from Middle East

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty BSE NSE Shakti Pumps

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon