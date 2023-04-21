MARKET LIVE: SGX Nifty up despite weak global cues; HCL Tech, RIL in focus

Overnight in the US, the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.8 per cent, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.33 per cent. The broad-based S&P 500 dropped 0.6 per cent.

The Nikkei 225 and Topix climbed marginally, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.62 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.16 per cent, while the Kosdaq saw a larger loss at 1.94 per cent.