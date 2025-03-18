Tuesday, March 18, 2025 | 11:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indusind Bank's funding cost shot up 15bps in a week amid derivative loss

Indusind Bank's funding cost shot up 15bps in a week amid derivative loss

IndusInd Bank raised Rs 11,000 crore by issuing certificates of deposit (CDs) across a range of maturities

IndusInd Bank

The bank raised Rs 2,000 crore via a 12-month CD at 7.90 per cent

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid derivative loss and looming fears of rating downgrade, IndusInd Bank’s borrowing cost shot up by 15 basis points (bps) in a week.
 
On Monday, IndusInd Bank raised Rs 11,000 crore by issuing certificates of deposit (CDs) across a range of maturities, with coupon rates varying between 7.80 per cent and 7.90 per cent.
 
The bank raised Rs 2,000 crore via 12-month CD at 7.9 per cent.
 
This marks a 15 bps increase from the rates the bank offered on its CDs in the previous week, according to data by Clearing Corporation of India Limited (CCIL).
 
On March 10, the bank had raised Rs 1,890 crore by issuing 12-month CDs at a coupon rate of 7.75 per cent.
 

On the other hand, rates on CDs issued by other banks like HDFC Bank, RBL Bank, and Bank of Baroda remained unchanged as compared to the previous week. Indian Bank issued CDs maturing in 12 months at a rate of 7.57 per cent, as compared to 7.61 per cent in the previous week.
 
IndusInd Bank's fundraising via CDs on Monday accounted for over 40 per cent of the total Rs 27,140 crore issued by all banks on the same day, according to data from CCIL.
 
The bank’s fund raising through CDs comes at a time when the bank is actively working to bolster its funding position. The bank’s liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) fell to 113 per cent as of March 9, 2025, as compared to 118 per cent at the end of December. LCR remained above the regulatory requirement of 100 per cent.
 
On Saturday, the RBI had made a statement appealing to depositors that there is no need to react to the speculative reports on the bank at this juncture. The central bank said that the bank is well-capitalised and the financial position of the bank remains satisfactory.
 
According to the RBI, IndusInd Bank’s Capital Adequacy Ratio stood at 16.46 per cent, while the Provision Coverage Ratio was 70.20 per cent for the quarter ending December 31, 2024.
 
Global rating agency Moody's Ratings affirmed the private sector lender’s ratings and placed its baseline credit assessment (BCA) on review for downgrade. 
Certificate of deposit rates
       
    10-03-25 17-03-25
Bank Tenor Rate (in %) Rate (in %)
Indusind Bank 12 months 7.75 7.9
HDFC Bank 3 months 7.58 7.58
RBL Bank 3 months 7.96 7.96
Bank of Baroda 9 months 7.65 7.64
Indian Bank 12 months 7.61 7.57
 

Topics : IndusInd Bank IndusInd HDFC Bank RBL Bank Bank of Baroda

First Published: Mar 18 2025 | 11:40 AM IST

