CDSCO clears Mankind's Phase 1 trial for autoimmune disorder molecule

CDSCO clears Mankind's Phase 1 trial for autoimmune disorder molecule

The molecule is being developed for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and alopecia

The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin shortly and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MKP11093. Photo: X@Pharma_Mankind

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Mankind Pharma on Monday said it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial for a molecule under development for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders.

Developed at the Mankind Research Centre, MKP11093 has shown strong results in preclinical studies with a promising safety and selectivity profile, the drug firm said in a statement.

Arjun Juneja, Chief Operating Officer, Mankind Pharma, said the development of MKP11093 is a major milestone representing the company's endeavour to deliver a best-in-class JAK inhibitor that maximises therapeutic potential while addressing the safety concerns associated with conventional approaches.

 

The Phase 1 trial is expected to begin shortly and will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics of MKP11093 in healthy volunteers through single and multiple-ascending dose studies, the company said.

