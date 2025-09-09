Tuesday, September 09, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Jio Financial, Germany's Allianz form JV to set up reinsurance business

Jio Financial, Germany's Allianz form JV to set up reinsurance business

Both the companies on July 18, had announced a binding agreement to form a 50:50 domestic reinsurance joint venture to serve the dynamic and high-growth insurance market in India

Jio Financial Services and Allianz SE company logos

The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, by email, on September 8, 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL) on Tuesday said the company and Allianz of Germany have incorporated a joint venture company named 'Allianz Jio Reinsurance Ltd' (AJRL) to carry on the business of reinsurance in India.

The company AJRL will invest an amount of Rs 2.50 lakh towards initial subscription of 25,000 equity shares of face value Rs 10 each for 50 per cent stake, JFSL said in a regulatory approval.

AJRL has been incorporated pursuant to receipt of no objection certificate from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, it said.

The Certificate of Incorporation was received from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, by email, on September 8, 2025, it added.

 

Both the companies on July 18, had announced a binding agreement to form a 50:50 domestic reinsurance joint venture to serve the dynamic and high-growth insurance market in India.

Also Read

Stock market

Stocks to Watch today: GST revamp impact, BHEL, Can Fin Homes, JFS, RailTel

Jio Financial Services

Promoter group firms infuse ₹3,956 crore in Jio Financial Services

Reliance Q1FY26 results, Reliance net profit growth, Reliance Asian Paints stake sale, Reliance Industries earnings, Reliance Jio revenue, Reliance Retail performance, Oil to Chemical business decline, Reliance quarterly results, Reliance other incom

RIL trades weak after AGM; slips 5% in 4 days; should you buy or hold?

trading

RIL AGM: How to trade group stocks; check strategy here

KV Kamath, BFSI

AI rise likely to alter how we assess risk, says JFS chairman KV Kamath

The announcement comes months after Allianz parted ways with Bajaj group financial services firm Bajaj Finserv.

The reinsurance partnership will bring together JFSL's deep local expertise and robust digital footprint with Allianz's strong underwriting and global reinsurance capabilities, the statement had said.

The joint venture will leverage Allianz's existing Allianz Re and Allianz Commercial portfolios and activities in India. It will also benefit from Allianz's global set up, including its pricing, risk selection and portfolio management expertise, it had said.

Allianz Re has been reinsuring risk in India for over 25 years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Balazs Fejes, President and chief executive officer (CEO), EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems' next act: AI at the core, says new CEO Balazs Fejespremium

Zupee

Zupee launches Studio short video platform after RMG ban in India

TCS

TCS & CEA of France sign agreement to collaborate in Physical AI research

tcs, infosys

Infosys eyes return to campuses after Covid pause: Signs of hiring revival?

Pham Sanh Chau, CEO of VinFast Asia

Policymaking lags industry pace, says VinFast Asia CEO Pham Sanh Chaupremium

Topics : Jio Financial Services Allianz Reinsurance Asset Management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDev Accelerator IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEMotilal Oswal Stock PickAirfloa Rail Technology IPOApple Awe Dropping EventUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon