Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty set for higher open after Fed's 50bps cut; Asia markets up
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock markets were expected to open higher on Thursday, following the US Federal Reserve's decision to cut policy rates by a widely expected 50bps.
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, September 19, 2024: The Indian stock markets were expected to open higher on Thursday, following the US Federal REserve's decision to cut policy rates by a widely expected 50bps.
At 8:35 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 25,485, slightly higher than Nifty futures' last close at 25,396.
That apart, benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty50 had pulled back from their respective record highs on Wednesday to close in the red.
The 30-stock BSE Sensex closed at 82,948.23, down 131.43 points, or 0.16 per cent, while the Nifty50 ended at 25,377.55, down 41 points, or 0.16 per cent lower.
In the run up to the US Fed's announcement late on Wednesday, information technology stocks in India had posted their sharpest drop in over six weeks on Wednesday.
The Nifty IT Index closed 3.1 per cent lower at 42,089 on Wednesday, its biggest single-day decline since August 5. Its constituents Mphasis dropped by 5.6 per cent, followed by TCS closing lower by 3.5 per cent. L&T Technology Services, Persistent Systems, Infosys, and HCLTech also fell by over 3 per cent each.
Markets in the Asia-Pacific region were being led higher by Japan’s Nikkei 225, with Nikkei and Topix up about 2 per cent each.
Meanwhile, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures pointed to a flat open for HSI, as they would return to trade after being closed for a public holiday on Wednesday.
The Taiwan Weighted Index was up 0.12 per cent, and South Korea’s blue-chip Kospi slipped 0.51 per cent after opening higher. The small-cap Kosdaq was up 0.25 per cent. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.15 per cent on open.
Futures of mainland China’s CSI 300 stood at 3,191 slightly lower than its Tuesday close at 3,195.76.
Major stock indices had closed with modest losses and the dollar gained ground in choppy trading on Wednesday after the US Federal Reserve opted for a supersized cut in its first move to borrowing costs in more than four years.
The central bank cut its overnight rate by half a percentage point, more than the quarter-point that is customary for adjustments, citing greater confidence that inflation will keep receding to its 2 per cent annual target.
The benchmark S&P 500 rose as much as 1 per cent after the announcement before retreating to close down 0.29 per cent at 5,618.26.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 0.25 per cent, at 41,503.10, and the Nasdaq Composite shed 0.31 per cent, to end at 17,573.30.
Rates had been parked at their highest levels in more than two decades since July 2023.
MSCI's index of world stocks rose to a record high during the session before turning south. It was last quoted down 0.29 per cent at 826.29.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies including the yen and the euro, weakened after the announcement before rising 0.07 per cent to 100.98.
In the market for US government debt, yields on rate-sensitive 2-year Treasuries, rose 3.8 basis points to 3.6297 per cent, from 3.592 per cent late on Tuesday.
The yield on benchmark 10-year notes rose 6.6 basis points to 3.708 per cent, from 3.642 per cent late on Tuesday.
Attention quickly turned to what the Fed would do next as it seeks to fulfil its two-part mandate to promote maximum employment and stable prices.
Chair Jerome Powell said he saw no sign of a recession, citing solid growth, lower inflation and "a labor market that's still at very solid levels". He also said the Fed might have started cutting sooner, on the back of a surprisingly weak July jobs report, if it had seen that data earlier.
Markets are now fully pricing in a cut of at least 25 basis points at the central bank's next meeting in November, with a roughly 40 per cent chance for another 50 basis point cut.
Next up on a busy policy calendar is a Bank of England meeting on Thursday, which financial markets anticipate will keep interest rates on hold. The Bank of Japan is expected to do the same on Friday.
Gold fell 0.62 per cent to $2,553.67 an ounce, having touched record highs earlier this week.
Oil prices fell, as the rate cut was seen as a response to unease about the US labor market. Brent crude settled at $73.65 a barrel, losing 5 cents.
8:41 AM
These companies are joined by IIT Bombay as one of the founding members of the alliance. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AI Alliance adds 7 Indian members including Infosys, AI4Bharat & Sarvam AI
Stock Market LIVE Updates: AI Alliance, a global consortium led by companies like Meta and IBM to support open-source AI, on Wednesday added seven new members from India, including Infosys, AI4Bharat (IIT Madras), IIT Jodhpur, KissanAI, People+AI, Sarvam AI, and Wadhwani AI.
8:37 AM
The management projects 7-8 per cent volume growth in domestic 2W in financial year 2025 (FY25) with moderation in H2FY25 due to a high base Y-o-Y.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Exports demand likely to keep Bajaj Auto's shares under pressure
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Investors will have to weigh conflicting information about Bajaj Auto. On the exports front, Bajaj is under pressure in Bangladesh and Africa. On the domestic front, it could ride improvement in rural demand and new launches but it also has to cope with competitive intensity and a high base.
The management projects 7-8 per cent volume growth in domestic 2W in financial year 2025 (FY25) with moderation in H2FY25 due to a high base Y-o-Y.
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quantum Mutual Fund moves NCLAT against delisting of ICICI Securities
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Quantum Mutual Fund has filed an appeal in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Delhi (NCLAT), against the delisting of ICICI Securities Ltd.
Dismissing objections raised by minority shareholders, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) Mumbai had, on August 21, approved the delisting of ICICI Securities Ltd from the stock exchanges. READ MORE
8:30 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold price dips Rs 10to Rs 74,720, silver falls Rs 100 to Rs 90,900
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The price of 24-carat gold dipped Rs 10 in early trade on Thursday, with ten grams of the precious metal trading at Rs 74,720 according to the GoodReturns website.
The price of silver declined Rs 100, with one kilogram of the precious metal selling at Rs 90,900. READ MORE
8:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: US Fed cuts 50 bps rate: Here're key takeaways from Jerome Powell statement
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The US Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, announced its decision to cut the interest rate by half a percentage or 50 basis points to fight off a slowdown in the labor market.
"In light of the progress on inflation and the balance of risks, the committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by 1/2 percentage point to 4-3/4 to 5 per cent," the Fed said. READ MORE
8:24 AM
Senior management of the company confirmed the development, but the spokesperson declined to comment. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC Green Energy files draft papers for around Rs 10,000 crore IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India's largest power generating company, the state-owned NTPC Limited, has filed IPO papers for its green energy arm. The company plans to raise close to $1.2 billion or approximately Rs 10,000 crore through the public issue of NTPC Green Energy Ltd (NGEL).
8:23 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Bourses up vigil on SME IPOs: Mandate comprehensive financial disclosures
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock exchanges have intensified vigil on Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) listings by mandating more comprehensive financial disclosures and enhanced monitoring of utilisation of issue proceeds from investment bankers, amid rising instances of dubious practices.
Bourses — responsible for vetting initial public offering (IPO) documents and granting approvals to SMEs — have tightened norms in recent weeks with further measures planned for new filings to safeguard investor interests, sources said. READ MORE
8:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi remains bullish on Reit market in India, says WTM Ashwani Bhatia
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) expects the assets under management of real estate investment trusts (Reits) to surge manifold in the coming years, underpinned by regulatory reforms, transparency in the valuations and enhanced performance metrics, whole-time member Ashwani Bhatia said on Wednesday. READ MORE
8:18 AM
Market players said the underperformance of the IT sector during previous rate cut cycles by the US Federal Reserve (Fed), coupled with Accenture’s decision to defer staff promotions, dampened investor sentiment.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Information technology stocks suffer biggest one-day fall in six weeks
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Information technology (IT) stocks posted their sharpest drop in over six weeks on Wednesday.
Experts also attributed the decline to profit booking following a sharp 25 per cent increase over the past three months. READ MORE
8:16 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch: ICICI Securities, Nazara, NTPC, AB Capital, Tata Power
Stock Market LIVE Updates: NTPC has filed for an IPO of its green energy arm, NTPC Green Energy, with an aim to raise approximately $1.2 billion (Rs 10,000 crore). READ MORE
8:14 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Jigar S Patel of Anand Rathi recommends buying these three stocks today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lodha Developers: After reaching a peak near the Rs 1,590-mark on July 10, 2024, the stock has experienced a significant decline, shedding nearly 450 points, which translates into an approximate 28 per cent drop in price. READ MORE
8:13 AM
A break below this level would signal increased selling pressure, leading to further declines. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty Auto, Energy bearish on charts; check key levels and trading strategy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty Auto Index is currently showing a bearish trend in the near term, indicating potential downside risks. Traders should closely monitor the 25600 level, as a trade and close below this mark could trigger a significant sell-off in the index and its constituents.
8:11 AM
In Europe and most other developed nations — where officials tend to insist that decisions in Washington don’t affect their own policy trajectory — comfort might be taken in Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s declaration Wednesday that the US economy remains in good shape. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fed's bold move reshapes policy horizon for counterparts around the world
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Federal Reserve’s bold start to cutting interest rates and its determination not to fall behind the curve in easing has reshaped the policy horizon for counterparts spanning the globe.
8:10 AM
The decision, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said, was taken "in light of the progress on inflation and the balance of risks", with the FOMC judging that "the risks to achieving its employment and inflation goals are roughly in balance". Powell justified the outsized cut as the Fed's "commitment to not being behind the curve".
That said, while the US markets, first, rejoiced and leaped to fresh record highs, the indices ended lower as Jerome Powell said the first rate cut doesn't imply a similar pace ahead. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock market today: Sensex, Nifty strategy as US Fed cuts rate by 50 bps
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Late on Wednesday, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) cut its policy rate by half a percentage point to a target range of 4.75 per cent to 5 per cent.
8:07 AM
Brent crude futures for November dropped 36 cents, or 0.49 per cent, to $73.29 per barrel by 8:05 AM, while WTI crude futures for October declined to $70.49 a barrel, down 42 cents or 0.59%.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices down
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Oil prices fell in Asian trading on Thursday after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a larger-than-expected 50bps, sparking concerns about the US economy.
First Published: Sep 19 2024 | 7:49 AM IST