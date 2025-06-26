Geopolitical risk, demand woes: Are India Inc's earnings at risk in H2CY25?

According to analysts, the second half of calendar year 2025 (H2 CY25) could see an improved earnings environment, supported by lower credit costs, coinciding with easing inflation, higher disposable income, and festive season.

“Reduction in income tax rates, along with interest rates and cash reserve ratio (CRR) by the Reserve Bank of India

After fighting weak domestic demand and global growth challenges in the first half of calendar year 2025 (H1 CY25), India Inc is eyeing a modest recovery in earnings in the second half, driven, primarily, by inward (domestic) looking sectors.