Markets LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals higher start for India amid tariff concerns; Asian markets climb

Share Market Today: Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) net sold Indian equities worth Rs 4,486.41 crore on February 11, and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 4,001.89 crore on Tuesday. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Stock Market LIVE Updates, Wednesday, February 12, 2025: A gloomy mood has gripped the Indian stock market for the past few days; it has closed lower for the past five trading sessions driven by concerns around muted GDP growth (India is still one of the fastest growing major global economy), incoming December quarter results from India Inc,  and persistent selling by foreign institutional investors. 
  Apart from that, uncertainty emanating from US President Donald Trump's tactic of announcing tariffs against major trading  partners to make them pliant during any future negotitation has also weighed on market sentiment, not only in India, but around the world. 
    With these concerns not likely to abate in a jiffy, investors are likely to remain cautious while parsing third quarter results to look for value buys across sectors and segments. Also on their radar will be January month retail inflation data (CPI), along with December month Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and manufacturing data, on tap today.
  In that backdrop, at 6:56 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading at 23,179, around 25 points higher than Nifty futures' last close. 
  Elsewhere, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in the Parliament on Tuesday that growth in India is witnessing a speedy rebound on account of a strong economic foundation and the government will take measures to ensure that it remains the fastest-growing economy. READ MORE
  In the mainline section of the primary markets, meanwhile, Hexaware Technologies IPO will open for subscription and Ajax Engineering IPO will see its last day of subscription window. In the SME section, Maxvolt Energy Industries IPO, Voler Car IPO and PS Raj Steels IPO will open for subscription; Chandan Healthcare IPO will close for suscription; and Eleganz Interiors IPO will see its basis of allotment get finalised today. 
8:18 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asia-Pacific markets climb

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets in the Asia-Pacific region climbed on Wednesday as investors digested US President Donald Trump’s tariff impact on regional economies.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.16 per cent after resuming trading following a holiday, while the Topix shed 0.28 per cent. 

South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.28 per cent and the small-cap Kosdaq lost 0.36 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 traded around 0.32 per cent higher.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.95 per cent and mainland China’s CSI 300 traded 0.39 per cent higher.
 
8:11 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wall Street indices end on mixed note

Stock Market LIVE Updates: US markets closed on a mixed note over night, with the S&P 500 adding 0.03 per cent to end at 6,068.50. The Nasdaq Composite lost 0.36 per cent to close at 19,643.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.28 per cent, to close at 44,593.65.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Tuesday re-emphasised the central bank’s focus on curbing inflation and signaled that policymakers were not in a rush to push interest rates lower.
 
8:05 AM

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Good morning readers! Track the latest live market updates here

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 8:07 AM IST

