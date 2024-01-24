Stock of this company engaged in Solar EPC biz has zoomed 117% in 7 weeks

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies on Wednesday were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit for the third straight session on BSE at Rs 3,159.20.

In the past three days, the stock has rallied 15 per cent after PM Narendra Modi on Monday announced the launch of Pradhanmantri Suryodaya Yojana (PSY) that aims to install rooftop solar power systems at 10 million households across the country.

The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled today. Around 108,000 shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for 57,737 shares on the BSE, as per exchange data.

