Stock of this company has zoomed 468% in 6 months; to consider split, bonus

The board of directors of Cupid is scheduled to meet on January 23, 2024, to consider and approve Q3 results, proposal of stock split, bonus issue and raising of funds.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Shares of Cupid were locked in the 5 per cent upper circuit for the fourth straight day, at Rs 1,380.05 on the BSE on Monday at 12:16 PM; after the company said its board will consider stock split, bonus and fund raising plan. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.6 per cent.

The stock of personal care company was trading at record high level. A combined 8,325 equity shares changed hands and there were pending buy orders for nearly 73,000 shares on the NSE and BSE.

In past 12 trading days, the stock has appreciated by

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

