In the past six trading days, the stock of the exchange and data platform company has rallied 23 per cent after it announced the revision in its transaction charges for Sensex Options, effective from November 1.

The exchange said the

Shares of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) rose 2.5 per cent on the NSE to hit a new high of Rs 1,945.90 in Tuesday’s intra-day trade. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.24 per cent at 19,095 at 10:34 AM.