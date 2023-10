M&M Finance slides to 6-month low, down 11% on disappointing Q2 margins

RateGain hits new high on strong Q2 results; zooms over 100% in 7 months

Markets may correct 25% if BJP loses in 2024: Chris Wood at BS BFSI Summit

Mahanagar Gas soars 7% as PAT more-than-doubles in Q2, margins expand

Suzlon Energy secures fourth wind energy project order in less than a month

Oil India Ltd to invest Rs 25,000 crore in renewable energy by 2040

Early days of optimism for steel firms as prices move up in China

Goodluck India to expand Defence & Aerospace wing by raising Rs 96 crore

Shares of Goodluck India hit a record high of Rs 859, up 4.4 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade, after the company reported a strong 70.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 34.69 crore in the September quarter (Q2FY24).

