Stock of this IT firm soars 55% in one month; up 141% from issue price

Netweb Technologies India hit a record high at Rs 1,206.50, and has rallied 10% on the BSE in Tuesday's intra-day trade.

Netweb Technologies
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
Shares of Netweb Technologies India hit a record high of Rs 1,206.50, as they rallied 10 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. In past two trading sessions the stock has surged 21 per cent, while in the last one month it has soared 55 per cent. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.01 per cent at 69,918 at 10:58 AM.

Currently, Netweb quotes 141 per cent higher against its issue price of Rs 500 per share. The company made its stock market debut on July 27, 2023.

Netweb provides high-end computing solutions (HCS). It offers high-performance computing (supercomputing/HPC) systems; private cloud and hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI); AI systems and enterprise workstations; high-performance storage

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:42 AM IST

