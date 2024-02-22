Stock of this upstream company has zoomed 100% in three months

Shares of Oil India were trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 609.45 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market, on expectation of robust production outlook.



In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 72,286 at 12:28 PM.

In the past three months, the stock of the state-owned upstream company has zoomed 100 per cent. It had hit a record high of Rs 630 on Tuesday, February 20.

Moreover, in the past eight trading days, the market price of Oil India has surged 31 per cent after the company achieved