Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stock of this upstream company has zoomed 100% in three months

In the past eight trading days, Oil India has surged 31% after the company achieved a commendable 5.68 per cent increase in crude oil production, reaching 2.511 million metric tonnes in Q3FY24

Crude oil
Premium

Photo: Bloomberg

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Oil India were trading 4 per cent higher at Rs 609.45 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade, in an otherwise weak market, on expectation of robust production outlook.

In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.5 per cent at 72,286 at 12:28 PM.

In the past three months, the stock of the state-owned upstream company has zoomed 100 per cent. It had hit a record high of Rs 630 on Tuesday, February 20.

Moreover, in the past eight trading days, the market price of Oil India has surged 31 per cent after the company achieved

Also Read

Motilal Oswal joins the small-cap bandwagon with NFO: All you should know

Oil India hits new high, surges 15% in 2 days on strong production outlook

Real estate pre-sales to show robust growth in FY24: Motilal Oswal report

Data breach: No impact on biz ops, says Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Motilal Oswal shares jump 11% after it reported 191% profit growth in Q3

HPCL, BPCL, IOC slip up to 4% after CLSA recommends Sell; sees 37% decline

Sensex falls 1,000 pts in 2 days, Nifty below 22K: 3 reasons for sell-off

Grauer & Weil hits new high on bonus issue plan; zooms 50% thus far in CY24

Hospital expansion, new business scale-up to drive gains for Apollo

Limited opportunities with PSUs; bet on dividend yield, momentum: Bernstein

Topics : Buzzing stocks OIL India Markets stock market trading Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayMamata BanerjeeDadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024IND vs ENG 4th TestInternational Mother Language DayBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon