Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 200 pts higher, at 81,600, Nifty at 25,000; Wipro up 3%

Stock Market Today: Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Monday, following the record close on Wall Street on Friday, which was also driving Asian markets.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Monday, October 14, 2024: Indian benchmark equity indices opened higher on Monday, driven by the record high close on the Wall Street on Friday.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 210.37 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 81,591.73, and the Nifty 50 was at 25,023, up 59.20 points, or 0.24 per cent.
Indian stock markets remained in consolidation mode on Friday, with the BSE Sensex closing at 81,381.36, down 230.05 points or 0.28 per cent. The Nifty 50 ended at 24,964.25, a decrease of 34.20 points or 0.14 per cent.
In the broader markets, both the BSE MidCap and BSE SmallCap indices outperformed the benchmarks, each gaining 0.44 per cent.
Sector-wise, the Nifty Pharma index rose by 1.2 per cent, followed by the Nifty Metal index, which was up 0.94 per cent. Conversely, the Nifty Bank index experienced the largest decline, falling by 0.7 per cent.
Investors in India will keep an eye out for inflation and wholesale inflation data for September, scheduled for release today.
Retail inflation for September is anticipated to exceed the RBI's 4 per cent medium-term target for the first time since July, according to a Reuters poll.
That apart, HCL Tech and Reliance Industries are set to report their Q2 results today.
On Monday, Asia-Pacific markets opened higher as investors evaluated a weekend press briefing from China and prepared for a series of economic data releases in the region.
China’s Finance Minister Lan Fo’an indicated in the briefing that there was substantial room for increased deficit spending to bolster the economy.
Meanwhile, China faced deepening deflationary pressures in September, with consumer prices rising just 0.4 per cent year-on-year—the slowest rate in three months—and the producer price index falling by 2.8 per cent, marking its steepest decline in six months. Both figures fell short of economists' expectations, who had anticipated a 0.6 per cent rise in CPI and a 2.5 per cent drop in PPI, according to a Reuters report.
On Monday, China is expected to release its September trade data, with exports forecasted to rise by 6 per cent, a slowdown from August's 8.7 per cent growth, while imports are projected to increase by 0.9 per cent, compared to 0.5 per cent in August.
Analysts are also looking forward to a busy week of economic data, including third-quarter GDP, September industrial output growth, retail sales, and unemployment figures.
Japan’s market was closed for a holiday today.
Mainland China's Shanghai Composite was up 0.62 per cent and the CSI 300 was up 0.11 per cent.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index was down 0.79 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.5 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi climbed 0.46 per cent, and the small-cap Kosdaq fell by 0.43 per cent.
On Friday, global stocks rose, lifted by US bank earnings, and on track for a weekly gain while US Treasury yields were mostly lower after inflation and consumer confidence reports solidified expectations for the path of Federal Reserve rate cuts.
The US producer price index for final demand was unchanged in September, slightly below the forecast of economists polled by Reuters for a gain of 0.1 per cent. It followed an unrevised 0.2 per cent increase in August, indicating inflation continues to cool and giving the Fed leeway to continue cutting interest rates.
In the 12 months through September, the PPI increased 1.8 per cent versus the 1.6 per cent estimate.
On Thursday, the consumer price index turned out to be slightly higher than expected as goods costs increased.
The University of Michigan's preliminary reading on the overall index of consumer sentiment came in at 68.9 this month, compared with a final reading of 70.1 in September and below the 70.8 estimate as high prices discouraged shopping.
On Wall Street, US stocks advanced, with the Dow and S&P 500 closing at record highs, as bank shares jumped 4.21 per cent, its biggest daily percentage gain since May 2023, at the start of the quarterly earnings season. JP Morgan rose 4.44 per cent and Wells Fargo shot up 5.61 per cent.
S&P 500 earnings growth is expected to be 4.9 per cent, LSEG data showed, down slightly from 5.2 per cent at the start of October.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 409.74 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 42,863.86, the S&P 500 rose 34.98 points, or 0.61 per cent, to 5,815.03 and the Nasdaq Composite rose 60.89 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 18,342.94.
Gains were capped, however, by an 8.78 per cent tumble in Tesla shares as the electric vehicle maker promised much at its robotaxi event with few practical details.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe rose 4.56 points, or 0.54 per cent, to 852.75 and was on track for its fourth weekly gain in five weeks. In Europe, the STOXX 600 index closed up 0.55 per cent as investors shifted their focus to China's fiscal stimulus, corporate earnings seasons and the European Central Bank's (ECB) expected rate cut next week.
Bets that the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its November meeting have been choppy in recent sessions, and stand at 88.4 per cent, with markets pricing in a 11.6 per cent chance of no change in rates, CME's FedWatch Tool showed.
US yields were choppy around the data as investors gauged the Fed's rate path before heading lower. The benchmark US 10-year note yield 0.5 basis point to 4.089 per cent while the 2-year note yield, which typically moves in step with interest rate expectations, declined 5 basis points to 3.949 per cent.
The 10-year yield is up about 11 bps for the week, poised for its fourth straight weekly advance. The 2-year yield is nearly 7 bps on the week, on track for a second straight weekly climb.
In currency markets, the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, edged up 0.05 per cent to 102.94.
Crude prices slipped, but secured a second straight weekly climb, as investors weighed the impact of hurricane damage on US demand against any broad supply disruption if Israel attacks Iranian oil sites.
US crude settled down 0.38 per cent to $75.56 a barrel and Brent fell to settle at $79.04 per barrel, down 0.45 per cent on the day.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
9:21 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check
JSW Steel, L&T, and Tata Steel were among top gainers on the BSE Sensex, while Axis Bank, Bharti Airtel and Ultratech Cement were trading losses.
9:18 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty scales 100 points
The NSE's Nifty50 was at 25,064, rising by 100 points or 0.40 per cent in the early morning deals of Monday.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex soars over 250 points
The BSE Sensex jumped over 250 points or 0.34 per cent at 81,655 level in early morning trades of Monday.
9:13 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: FII selling and DII buying is likely to sustain in the near-term
This month, through 11th October, FPIs have sold equity for Rs 58710 crores. (Source: NSDL) This massive selling didn’t have a serious impact on the market since the entire FPI selling has been absorbed by DIIs who are receiving sustained fund inflows. This trend of FII selling and DII buying is likely to sustain in the near-term since Chinese stocks continue to be cheap compared to the elevated valuations in India.
IT and banking stocks are likely to remain resilient on the back of expected good Q2 numbers. However, there is only limited scope for the market to move up sharply from here. FY25 earnings expectations have been downgraded by most analysts. The uncertainty surrounding the US presidential elections next month also is likely to weigh on markets along with the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.
(View by: Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.)
9:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty settles above 25k in pre-open
The NSE's Nifty50 settled at 25,023, rising by 59 points or 0.24 per cent in the pre-opening deals.
9:08 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex jumps nearly 200 pts in pre-open
The BSE Sensex jumped around 195 points or 0.24 per cent at 81,577 level in pre-open trade of Monday.
9:03 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rupee opens at Rs 84.06
The Indiian national currency Rupee opened at Rs 84.06 per US dollar on Monday.
8:58 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: QIP fundraising hits record high this year; 71 firms mobilise Rs 88,678 cr
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Fundraising via qualified institutional placements (QIPs) has hit a record high this year with favourable valuations and liquidity support prompting big-ticket launches by large corporates.
QIP is a fundraising mechanism where a company issues new shares to a select group of investors at a discount to the prevailing market rate. READ MORE
8:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A Nifty pullback needs to be taken in stride, says Sharekhan's Gaurav Dua
Stock Market LIVE Updates: It has been a choppy ride for the markets in the past week. As they prepare for the July-September quarter (Q2) results for 2024-25 (FY25), Gaurav Dua, senior vice-president and head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas, tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that, as a strategy, they have gradually taken money off the table from overheated sectors like capital goods, engineering, and infrastructure and increased exposure to information technology (IT) services, pharmaceutical (pharma), and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). READ MORE
8:55 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stock-Split: Abans Enterprises, Credent Global to trade ex-date tomorrow
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Abans Enterprises and Credent Global Finance will remain in focus today as they will trade ex-date tomorrow, October 15, 2024, for the sub-division/split of existing equity shares. As per the BSE data, Abans Enterprises shares will trade ex-date today, as the company has announced the alteration in its share capital by sub-dividing/splitting existing equity shares from 1 equity share with a face value of Rs 10 apiece, fully paid-up, into 5 equity shares with a face value of Rs 2 each, fully paid-up. READ MORE
8:51 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India's growth engine roars on SUVs, capacity expansion
Stock Market LIVE Updates: With a diversified product portfolio, entrenched market position, solid manufacturing base, and technological support from its global parent, Hyundai Motor India is poised to benefit from the steady growth trend in the underpenetrated Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market. A 63 per cent contribution from the high-growth utility vehicle (UV) segment, along with capacity expansion and product launches, is expected to help it outperform its peers in the future. READ MORE
8:50 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HCL Tech Q2 Preview: Brokerages expect flat revenue, decline in TCV
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages said HCL Tech's products business revenues may take a hit but will be offset by growth in the services segment. Its total contract value (TCV) is also expected to decline on a year-on-year basis, analysts said. READ MORE
8:49 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Q2 result preview: O2C business may drag RIL to another weak quarter
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts at Nuvama anticipate a 6 per cent decline in Reliance Industry’s consolidated Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation, and amortisation) on account of weakness in the oil-to-chemicals (O2C) segment, partially offset by strong performance across consumer businesses and the oil and gas segments. The brokerage firm expects Ebitda for the O2C business to fall 27 per cent from a year ago. READ MORE
8:42 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks To Watch: Wipro, HAL, Dmart, Ola Electric, GIC Re, Oberoi Realty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Analysts forecast a challenging quarter for Reliance Industries due to weak refining margins, with expected profit declines ranging from 1 per cent to 13 per cent from the previous year, although Kotak Institutional sees a modest 2.2 per cent profit rise. Revenue growth is projected to reach a maximum of 4 per cent. READ MORE
8:34 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these two defense stocks today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Indian stock markets have stabilized following the decline in the previous trading week, with the benchmark index showing minimal changes in price activity.
The week commenced with a minor setback but swiftly found support and transitioned into a consolidation phase. It was a relatively calm week for trading, suggesting a period of respite as the Nifty50 closed marginally below 25000,with a 0.20 percent weekly correction. READ MORE
