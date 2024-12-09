Stocks to buy: Osho Krishan of Angel One recommends buying these 2 stocks

Business Standard
Osho Krishan Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

Listen to This Article

NSE Scrip – CASTROLIND
View -   Bullish
Last Close – Rs 222.37
 
CASTROLIND has seen a decent correction from its peak of Rs 284 towards the 200 DSMA on the daily charts. However, in the last couple of trading weeks, the counter has started gaining traction and has gradually emerged above its significant EMAs. Additionally, the counter has surpassed its recent swing high, coinciding with earlier breakout zones, backed by rising volumes. On the technical parameters, the MACD indicator showcases a reversal from the lower zone, adding to the bullish quotient.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' CASTROLIND around Rs 220- Rs 215 | Stop loss: Rs 200 | Target: Rs 248- Rs 250
 
 
NSE Scrip – JSL

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 7:11 AM IST

