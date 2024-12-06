Nandish Shah of HDFC Securities suggests Bull Spread strategy on Lupin

Business Standard
Long build up is seen in the Lupin Futures, where we have seen 2 per cent rise in the open interest with price rising by 1 per cent

Nandish Shah Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2024 | 6:19 AM IST

Derivative Strategy
 
BULL SPREAD Strategy on LUPIN
 
Buy LUPIN (26-Dec Expiry) Rs 2,140 CALL at Rs 44 & simultaneously sell
Rs 2,200 CALL at Rs 22
  • Lot Size 425
  • Cost of the strategy Rs 22 (Rs 9,350 per strategy)
  • Maximum profit Rs 16,150 If LUPIN closes at or above Rs 2,200 on 26 Dec expiry.
  • Breakeven Point Rs 2,162
  • Risk Reward Ratio 1:73
  • Approx margin required Rs 32,000
 
Rationale:
  • Long build up is seen in the Lupin Futures, where we have seen 2 per cent rise in the open interest with price rising by 1 per cent.
  • Stock price has broken out from the downward sloping trendline, adjoining the highs of October 10 and November 4, 2024.
  • Primary trend of the Lupin is positive as stock price is placed above its 200 day EMA.
  • Momentum Oscillators like RSI and MFI is in rising mode and placed near 60 on the daily chart, indicating strength in the current uptrend.
Note : It is advisable to book profit in the strategy when ROI exceeds 20 per cent.  (This article is by Nandish Shah, senior technical/derivative analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own.)
 
 

First Published: Dec 06 2024 | 6:12 AM IST

