Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Markets to track inflation data, trends, FII trading this week: Analysts

Markets to track inflation data, trends, FII trading this week: Analysts

Besides, the rupee-dollar trend and movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be crucial in dictating terms in the market, experts added

Market, Stock market, NSE, National Stock Exchange

The release of US CPI inflation data will give some insights into the Fed's December meeting, an expert said | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Investors' sentiments will be guided by a host of domestic and global macroeconomic data announcements this week, along with the trading activity of foreign investors and trends in world stocks, analysts said.

Besides, the rupee-dollar trend and movement of global oil benchmark Brent crude will also be crucial in dictating terms in the market, experts added.

"The domestic stock market is likely to be shaped by a mix of global cues, domestic economic indicators, and the flow of investments from foreign and domestic institutional investors. Key factors like the rupee's exchange rate and crude oil prices will play a critical role in determining market trends.

 

"Globally, geopolitical tensions, particularly the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, continue to pose challenges. However, recent declines in the dollar index and US bond yields have created a more favourable environment for emerging markets like India," Pravesh Gour, Senior Technical Analyst, Swastika Investmart Ltd, said.

On the economic front, significant macroeconomic releases, including retail inflation and industrial production data from India as well as US core CPI, are expected to influence overall market sentiment, Gour added.

Last week, the BSE benchmark jumped 1,906.33 points or 2.38 per cent, and the NSE Nifty climbed 546.7 points or 2.26 per cent.

More From This Section

demat account

New demat account additions hit 7-month low in November, shows data

sebi market

FPI lobby opposes Sebi's proposed norms for regulating AI and ML

Premium10-year bond yield spread

Sharp drop in India-US 10-year bond yield spread in the past 4 years

PremiumJean Eric Salata, chairperson of EQT Asia and head of Private Capital Asia

EQT Asia doubles down on India's health care, financial services, and infra

Morgan Stanley

Sensex could hit 105,000 in 1 yr: Morgan Stanley's bullish outlook on India

"FIIs turning buyers in early December, in a total reversal of their sustained selling strategy during the last two months, has altered the market sentiments. The change in FII (Foreign Institutional Investors) strategy is getting reflected in stock price movements, particularly in large-cap banking stocks in which FIIs have been sellers," VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said.

The release of US CPI inflation data will give some insights into the Fed's December meeting, an expert said.

"The markets' attention is expected to turn towards macroeconomic indicators like IIP and CPI inflation. Additionally, the trend of FII inflows, following their recent buying spree, will remain a key focal point for market participants," Ajit Mishra SVP, Research, Religare Broking Ltd, said.

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Research, Wealth Management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said this week will see significant economic data releases, including GDP numbers from Japan and the UK, along with China's CPI and India's CPI.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPO rush, market

Year-end rush: Market recovery from recent lows sets IPO Street abuzz again

LG Electronics

LG India files DRHP with Sebi to raise Rs 15,000 crore through IPO

market

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex, Nifty snap 5-day winning run post RBI policy; Auto shares gain

FPI, Foreign portfolio investment

FPIs turn net sellers of govt securities under the Fully Accessible Route

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

Markets Today: RBI Policy, FIIs, Sensex, GIFT Nifty; Ganesh Infraworld IPO

Topics : Stock Market FIIs Global Trend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon