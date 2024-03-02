Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Torrent Power soars 5% on bagging orders of Rs 3,140 cr; up 66% in 6 mths

To meet the high power demand in coming months, NTPCV Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), a subidiary of NTPC, has awarded a Rs 440 crore contract to Torrent Power

Torrent Power

Torrent Power

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Torrent Power soared 5 per cent on BSE to Rs 1,172 in Saturday's special trading session after the company won power supply projects worth Rs 3,140 crore. All securities will trade with revised circuit limits of 5 per cent today.  

The stock of the power utility has surged 66 per cent in the last 6 months from a level of Rs 705 reached in September last year. In the past one month, it is up 10 per cent. Its 52-week high of Rs 1,235 was reached on 15th of last month. 
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

To meet the high power demand in coming months, NTPCV Vidyut Vyapar Nigam (NVVN), a subidiary of NTPC, has awarded a Rs 440 crore contract to Torrent Power, under which it will supply power from its gas based power plant.

Under the agreement, 770 MW capacity has been contracted with minimum 388 MUs of guaranteed power to be supplied during March 16-June 30, 2024, which may be further extended upto July 15, 2024. 

This contract has been given under the govt’s crunch period scheme to overcome high power demand during summer.

Separately, Torrent Power also won a Rs 2,700 crore award from Railway Energy Management Company (REMCL) to supply 100 MW renewable energy-based round the clock power, with or without storage, for 25 years.

Under the project, which will be commissioned within 24 months from the signing of the power purchase agreement, Torrent Power will install about 325 MW of renewable capacity.

The tender requires to maintain minimum annual capacity utilisation factor of 75 per cent in the first 3 years and 85 per cent from the fourth year onwards. The tariff for the project is Rs 4.25 per Kwh for the period of 25 years.

Torrent said it is strategically focusing on renewables for increasing its generation capacity in line with its sustainability commitments and the government’s aim to achieve 500 GW of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030.

Also Read

Torrent Power surges 13% on signing Rs 47,350 cr-projects with Gujarat govt

Strong profit growth keeps brokerages positive on Torrent Pharma

Torrent Power jumps 6% to fresh high; soars 92% from January's 52-week low

Gold price climbs Rs 220 to Rs 63,270, silver rises Rs 300 to Rs 76,500

Torrent Pharma Q2 results: Profit after tax up 24% to Rs 386 crore

Stocks to Watch: Axis Bank, Info Edge, Matrimony, Hero Moto, Coal India,NLC

Special Stock Market Session LIVE: Nifty atop 22,400; Paytm, PB Fintech dip

NSE unique investor count tops 90 mn; Sebi's settlement plea of 4 banks

Losers outpace gainers for the first time in 11 months, shows data

National Highways Infra to debut private bond placement by April: Report


With a balanced wind and solar portfolio, it is also working on other green energy pathways of pumped hydro and green Hydrogen.

The integrated power utility of Torrent Group, Torrent Power is among the largest power companies in the country with an aggregate installed generation capacity of 4,287 MW.

This comprises 2,730 MW of gas-based capacity, 1,195 MW of renewable capacity and 362 MW of coal based capacity.

Renewable projects of 1,402 MW are under development. Total generation capacity, including projects under advanced stages of development is 5,689 MW.
Topics : Buzzing stocks Torrent Power NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayHimachal Political Crisis LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi AirportRadhika MerchantNEET MDS 2024Jharkhand CET 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon