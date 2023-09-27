Stocks to Watch on Wednesday, September 27, 2023: India’s key benchmark equity indices are likely to start today’s trading session on a tentative note amid weak global cues.

Overnight in the US, Dow Jones declined over a per cent as bond yields continue to hover near 16-year highs, and fears of Federal government shutdown resurfaced.

In Asia this morning, Nikkei was down a per cent. Kospi, Straits Times and Taiwan were down around 0.5 per cent each.

At 07:00 AM, the GIFT Nifty futures quoted at 19,740 as against the spot Nifty close of 19,665 yesterday.

Here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus in trades on Wednesday.

SignatureGlobal (India): Grey Market Premium indicates moderate listing gains of up to 10 per cent for the stock. The Rs 730 crore was subscribed 11.9 times, and the company issued shares at Rs 385 each.

Sai Silks (Kalamandir): The Rs 1,201-crore IPO was subscribed 4.4 times, and the share issue price was Rs 222.

Delta Corp: Shares of online gaming are likely to remain in focus amid reports that the Shares of online gaming are likely to remain in focus amid reports that the tax demand from these firms could top Rs 1 lakh crore. Meanwhile, GST Council is scheduled to meet on October 07.

Infosys: The IT major is collaborating with Microsoft to jointly develop industry solutions by leveraging Infosys Topaz, Azure OpenAI Service and Azure Cognitive Services.

Cipla: The pharma company has launched drone-powered deliveries of critical medicines to hospitals and pharmacies across Himachal Pradesh in partnership with Skype Air Mobility.

HealthCare Global: CVC Capital Partners is exploring selling up to 60.4 per cent stake in Indian cancer hospital chain HealthCare Global Enterprises. According to reports, CVC’s stake is worth about $345 million.

3i Infotech: Has secured Rs 39.55 crore contract from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank for end-user support services for a period of five years.

IndusInd Bank: Inked a multi-year global partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) to provide a premium experience to customers, employees, and cricket fans.

Dhanlaxmi Bank: RBI has approved the appointment of K N Madhusoodanan as a part-time chairman of the bank.

Vedanta: Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating for

Moody's Investors Service has downgraded the corporate family rating for Anil Agarwal-promoted Vedanta Resources in the absence of any meaningful progress on refinancing its upcoming debt maturities. Moody's also downgraded its rating on the firms’ senior unsecured bonds issued.

REC, Punjab National Bank: The two inked an agreement to co-finance power and infra projects to the tune of Rs 55,000 crore.

Suzlon Energy: Dilip Shanghvi & Associates terminated the 2020 shareholder pact, and its nominee director Hiten Timbadia has stepped-down from the board.

Century Textiles: The firm’s real-estate arm Birla Estates sold out phase 1 of Birla Trimaya in Bengaluru within 36 hours of its launch, amounting to Rs 500 crore.

NDTV: The broadcaster received government's nod for three news and current affairs channels in HD (Higher Definition).

Stocks in F&O ban on Wednesday: Balrampur Chini, Canara Bank, Delta Corporation, Hindustan Copper, Indiabulls Housing Finance and India Cement are the six stocks in futures & options ban period today.