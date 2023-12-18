Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Stocks to Watch today: Zee, Sun Pharma, Lupin, NTPC, PCBL, Care Ratings

Stocks to watch on Monday, December 18, 2023: Shares of Zee Entertainment are likely to be in focus as company seeks an extension to complete the proposed merger with Sony India.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Rex Cano Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

Stocks to Watch on Monday, December 18, 2023: Equity markets are likely to start the new week on a sedate note after a euphoric rally towards the end of the previous week. Further, the benchmark indices have soared over 13 per cent in the last seven straight weeks.

At 06:30 AM, Gift Nifty futures quoted at 21,470, indicating a flat to marginally negative start for the Nifty 50. 
Meanwhile, here are the stocks that are likely to be in focus on Monday. 

Zee Entertainment: The media giant on Sunday sought an extension, as it neared the cutoff date of December 21, for concluding the proposed merger with Sony India. While the merger between the two companies received the requisite approvals, differences have cropped up over who would helm as the chief executive officer (CEO) of the merged entity. READ MORE

Sun Pharma, Lupin: The two pharma majors are recalling products in the US market over manufacturing issues, as per the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Sun Pharma is recalling 96,192 bottles of Liothyronine Sodium Tablets, while Lupin is also recalling an unspecified number of penicillamine tablets in the US.

SBI: The largest lender in India has slowed unsecured retail loans as it will focus on ‘healthy’ growth, even if overall loan growth is expected to stay robust at 15 per cent in FY24, amid steady demand from corporates, chairman Dinesh Khara said. READ MORE

Bata India: As per its new strategy, the footwear company has inked a licence agreement Nine West under which Bata will manufacture in India and sell its footwear and accessories (handbags). Further, is also pushing its Floatz product line to grab a share of the moulded footwear market but at a lower price than Crocs and Birkenstock. READ MORE

NTPC: Plans to add 800 megawatt (Mw) capacity to its Sipat Super Thermal Power Station in Chhattisgarh’s Bilaspur district.

Care Ratings: Has received a warning from Sebi on certain discrepancies observed during an inspection held between December 2021 and April 2023. The company has to corrective steps, rectify discrepancies and submit the action taken report (ATR) within 30 days. 

PCBL: Board has approved to increase the borrowing limits of the company to Rs 6,000 crore.

Stocks in F&O ban today: Balrampur Chini, Delta Corp, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Manappuram Finance, SAIL and Zee Entertainment are in futures & options ban period on Monday. 
 

Topics : Stock Market Buzzing stocks stocks to watch Stocks in focus Sun Pharma Lupin Zee Entertainment NTPC stock CARE Ratings Balrampur Chini SBI stock

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 7:08 AM IST

