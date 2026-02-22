Street signs: Nifty at crucial juncture, crucial week for IPOs, and more

Equity markets extended their upward trend last week, though a sharp 1.4 per cent fall on Thursday tested the bullish outlook. After swinging more than 500 points during the week, the index settled at 25,571. While the US Supreme Court ruling on tariffs is expected to boost equities, on the technical front, analysts strike a cautious note. Hariprasad K, founder, Livelong Wealth says 25,500 would be the key pivot for the coming week, with a sustained move above the level opening the door for a rally towards 25,700, while a break below 25,350 could tilt sentiment back towards bearishness. According to Bajaj Broking, immediate support is seen at 25,350, followed by 25,200 — close to the 200-day exponential moving average — while resistance is placed at 25,650 and 25,720, where higher levels may attract selling pressure.

Crucial week for IPOs

After a subdued start to the year, IPO activity is set to pick up pace this week, with five mainboard issues collectively aiming to raise about ₹4,338 crore. Market participants said the upcoming offerings will be a crucial test of investor appetite in the primary market, which has remained muted amid a string of lacklustre listings. Grey market premiums (GMPs) for these issues are currently in the range of 1-10 per cent. Gaudium IVF & Women Health is commanding the highest premium, while Brookfield-backed CleanMax Enviro Energy Solutions is trading at the lower end of the range. “Several companies are lined up to tap the markets. A sustained recovery in the secondary market and strong subscription to the ongoing issues will be critical for sentiment to turn positive,” said an investment banker.

Index rejig cometh