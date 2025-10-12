Street signs: Nifty looks set to extend upward run, Winro in IPO pool

Nifty’s climb: Still catching wind

After recording its strongest weekly gain in over three months, the Nifty looks set to extend its upward run. Analysts point to strength in information technology and banking stocks, sustained foreign inflows, and the unwinding of short positions as key drivers. The Nifty 50 closed Friday near its day’s high at 25,285. “We expect the index to retain its positive bias and target 25,500,” ICICIdirect said in a note. “Aggressive traders can use dips to initiate fresh long positions, with 25,000 serving as key support. The trend remains constructive as long as Nifty holds above