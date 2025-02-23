Sunday, February 23, 2025 | 10:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Nifty on the brink, IPOs in deep freeze, and double jeopardy

Street signs: Nifty on the brink, IPOs in deep freeze, and double jeopardy

Uncertainty around initial public offerings (IPOs) persists as selling pressure in the secondary market continues

market, risk
Premium

Sundar SethuramanSamie Modak
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2025 | 10:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The benchmark Nifty 50 ended at 22,796 on Friday, its lowest close since June 5. Technical analysts say the market remains in a downward trend after breaking key support at 22,800. They stress that holding above 22,500 is crucial to avoiding steeper losses. “With the key support level of 22,800 breached, the decline may continue. The next critical support to watch is 22,500, while resistance levels stand at 23,000 and 23,200. We expect Nifty to trade within the 22,500-23,200 range over the coming week,” said Gaurav Garg, research analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk. A note from Bajaj Broking added, “A
Topics : Street Signs Nifty Nifty 50 IPOs initial public offerings

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon