Street Signs: Nifty rally regains steam, AMC premium rockets, and more

Index back in saddle: Rally gains ground

The Nifty 50 climbed 289 points, or 1.12 per cent, over the past two sessions to close at 26,047, recovering from a 428-point, or 1.64 per cent, decline in the previous three sessions. The bounce has reinforced bullish sentiment among technical analysts, who expect the benchmark to extend its gains. “As long as the Nifty holds above the 25,900–26,000 support zone, the bias stays bullish. Immediate resistance is at 26,300–26,500, and a decisive breakout could push the index towards 26,800–27,000, supported by stable global cues and ample domestic liquidity. A slip below 26,000