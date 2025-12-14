Sunday, December 14, 2025 | 10:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street Signs: Nifty rally regains steam, AMC premium rockets, and more

Street Signs: Nifty rally regains steam, AMC premium rockets, and more

Nifty regains momentum as technicals turn bullish, IndiGo slides ahead of Sensex entry, and ICICI Prudential AMC IPO heats up on strong grey market demand

trading, markets
premium

Shares of ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) are trading at an 11 per cent premium in the grey market, up 5 percentage points following strong demand in the anchor book.

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 14 2025 | 10:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Index back in saddle: Rally gains ground 
The Nifty 50 climbed 289 points, or 1.12 per cent, over the past two sessions to close at 26,047, recovering from a 428-point, or 1.64 per cent, decline in the previous three sessions. The bounce has reinforced bullish sentiment among technical analysts, who expect the benchmark to extend its gains. “As long as the Nifty holds above the 25,900–26,000 support zone, the bias stays bullish. Immediate resistance is at 26,300–26,500, and a decisive breakout could push the index towards 26,800–27,000, supported by stable global cues and ample domestic liquidity. A slip below 26,000
Topics : Street Signs Nifty 50 InterGlobe Aviation IndiGo ICICI Prudential AMC stock markets Indian stock market
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon