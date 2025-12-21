Street signs: Ola Electric slides, bourses talk tie-up, Sebi plans revamps

Bumpy ride amid biz uncertainties

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility had a volatile week. The stock slumped 16 per cent over three sessions after founder Bhavish Aggarwal sold a 1.54 per cent stake for ₹234 crore. However, it recovered on Friday, gaining 10 per cent to trim weekly losses to about 6 per cent. Ola Electric shares have already plu­nged nearly 60 per cent over the past year. Analysts attribute the weakness to growing business uncertainties amid falling sales and shrinking market share. The latest stake sale by the founder, they add, has only deepened investor concerns. Experts say the