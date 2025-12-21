Sunday, December 21, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Street signs: Ola Electric slides, bourses talk tie-up, Sebi plans revamps

Street signs: Ola Electric slides, bourses talk tie-up, Sebi plans revamps

Ola Electric's volatile stock, rising competition among exchanges, and Sebi's push to simplify regulations shaped a turbulent week for Indian markets

Ola Electric, OLA
premium

(Photo: Reuters)

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 21 2025 | 11:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bumpy ride amid biz uncertainties 
Shares of Ola Electric Mobility had a volatile week. The stock slumped 16 per cent over three sessions after founder Bhavish Aggarwal sold a 1.54 per cent stake for ₹234 crore. However, it recovered on Friday, gaining 10 per cent to trim weekly losses to about 6 per cent. Ola Electric shares have already plu­nged nearly 60 per cent over the past year. Analysts attribute the weakness to growing business uncertainties amid falling sales and shrinking market share. The latest stake sale by the founder, they add, has only deepened investor concerns. Experts say the
Topics : SEBI Street Signs Ola Electric Mobility Indian stock markets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon