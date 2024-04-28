Street Signs: SFBs dive into universal banking waters, Sebi's blank canvas

From small fish to big sharks: SFBs dive into universal banking waters

Shares of small finance banks (SFBs) will remain in focus in Monday’s trade after the Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines for their conversion into universal banks. Among the criteria laid down on Friday are a minimum networth of Rs 1,000 crore, a profitability track record, gross non-performing loans of less than 3 per cent, and a net non-performing asset of less than 1 per cent in the past two financial years. Market players said the leader of the SFB pack, AU, is seen as the front runner.