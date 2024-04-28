Business Standard
Street Signs: SFBs dive into universal banking waters, Sebi's blank canvas

SFBs will remain in focus in Monday's trade after the RBI issued guidelines for their conversion into universal banks

Khushboo Tiwari
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 28 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

From small fish to big sharks: SFBs dive into universal banking waters

Shares of small finance banks (SFBs) will remain in focus in Monday’s trade after the Reserve Bank of India issued guidelines for their conversion into universal banks. Among the criteria laid down on Friday are a minimum networth of Rs 1,000 crore, a profitability track record, gross non-performing loans of less than 3 per cent, and a net non-performing asset of less than 1 per cent in the past two financial years. Market players said the leader of the SFB pack, AU, is seen as the front runner.
First Published: Apr 28 2024 | 10:31 PM IST

