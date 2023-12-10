Sensex (0.44%)
69825.60 + 303.91
Nifty (0.33%)
20969.40 + 68.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
44400.20 -94.80
Nifty Smallcap (-1.08%)
6698.90 -73.20
Nifty Bank (0.90%)
47262.00 + 420.60
Street Signs: Zomato's share snapback, DOMS soars at 60%, and more

The stock performance of restaurant aggregator and food delivery platform Zomato could improve following the removal of the share sale overhang

Samie Modak
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2023 | 9:49 PM IST
Debt wish: Maximising returns through strategic rotation

After a sharp rally in the equities market this year, investors could be better off rotating some funds towards the debt market. Experts believe several tailwinds could spur bond market returns over the next 12–18 months. These include India’s robust macroeconomics, declining inflation, and the imminent passive flows of close to Rs 2.5 trillion on account of domestic sovereign bonds getting included in the JP Morgan global indices. Additionally, a study by Axis Mutual Fund shows that debt outperforms most other asset classes following a period of longer interest rate hikes. The 10-year government security last closed at 7.27 per cent.

Zomato’s share snapback: Stirring the market pot

Topics : debt inflows Zomato Alipay nifty returns Street Signs

First Published: Dec 10 2023 | 9:49 PM IST

