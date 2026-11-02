Street stays bullish on Sun Pharma despite mixed Q2, earnings downgrades

In Q2FY27, revenue beat consensus estimates slightly. The Ebitda margin (adjusted for forex gains) was 28.8 per cent. The domestic business grew 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while emerging markets revenue grew 18 per cent and rest of the world (RoW) revenue grew 13 per cent. Speciality and innovation growth was slow.

Organon’s Q3 results were along expected lines, and the acquisition process is on track for completion in early 2027. Sun had announced the acquisition of Organon in April for an enterprise value of about $12 billion. Operating cash flow (OCF) grew 26 per cent YoY in 9M2026, with around $3 billion in cash on the balance sheet.

Sun’s revenue grew 12 per cent YoY to ₹16,200 crore. Innovation saw a slowdown as Ilumya’s growth in the US slowed. Ilumya is a prescription biologic medication used to treat adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. US revenue was $455 million, up $28 million quarter-on-quarter (QoQ), while speciality revenue (up $5 million QoQ) was lower than expected due to the slowdown in Ilumya. Ilumya’s US psoriatic arthritis indication is set for a soft launch in November.

The gross margin was 80.9 per cent, ahead of consensus estimates. Adjusted PAT grew 1 per cent YoY to ₹3,160 crore. Excluding the generic ex-gRevlimid, Sun’s revenue was up 15 per cent YoY and Ebitda was up 21 per cent. Projections suggest Ilumya’s new psoriatic arthritis FDA label will eventually lead to peak sales of $90-130 million. Sun and Organon can generate peak sales of $300 million in Europe.

The company reiterated its high-single-digit growth guidance for FY27 (without taking Organon into consideration). Management commentary indicated that the business outlook remained strong over the medium to long term, with continued traction in the speciality portfolio. But near-term earnings growth will be under pressure due to high marketing expenses on new speciality products and slow US generics performance, as well as projected higher R&D expenses in H2FY27.

Speciality revenue growth is slow as Ilumya’s growth slowed during the quarter. The company said it had taken corrective actions to revive growth but did not discuss the issues in detail. Over the next three years, $450 million in incremental revenue is expected through traction in launches and steady traction in the base portfolio. Significant revenue contributions from Unloxcyt and Leqselvi, two speciality products marketed by Sun in the US and global markets, will come through in FY28, but FY27 is likely to see Sun incur higher spending.

US generics’ contribution inched up sequentially on five new launches. But the US business may remain muted due to regulatory issues across manufacturing plants. Overseas growth may be higher in rupee terms given forex trends. Recent semaglutide approvals in South Africa and Brazil could drive emerging market revenue.

Domestic revenue was ₹5,550 crore, up 17 per cent YoY, with volume growth of 6.5 per cent, outpacing the overall Indian pharma market. Domestic momentum should be sustained, given recent field-force expansions and the ramp-up of semaglutide and new products.

The Ebitda margin could improve to 30 per cent (about 120 bps higher) as speciality products begin to contribute positively. India revenue contributed 34.5 per cent of sales. Sun retained a market share of 8.6 per cent. Growth initiatives include brand-building, scientific promotion, field-force expansion and increasing prescriber reach. The company launched 15 new products domestically.

US sales contributed 27 per cent of consolidated sales, with five generics launched. US sales declined 8.2 per cent YoY due to erosion in lenalidomide revenue, but were up 6.5 per cent QoQ. Emerging market revenue grew 7.6 per cent YoY to $350 million and contributed a fifth of revenue. RoW revenue stood at $241 million, higher YoY, contributing 14.3 per cent of consolidated revenue. Globally, innovative medicines sales grew 6.9 per cent YoY to $356 million, accounting for 21.1 per cent of consolidated sales.

Corrective actions and the psoriatic arthritis launch may restore growth over the next few quarters. Ilumya did well in Romania and Brazil. Approximately one-third of psoriasis patients also have psoriatic arthritis, but concrete revenue potential was not discussed. Commercialisation of the arthritis indication will leverage the existing sales force, extending coverage beyond dermatologists to rheumatologists, and launch expenses are being included in the budget. Management confirmed semaglutide commercialisation in India, South Africa and Brazil.

Sun’s recent rupee non-convertible debenture (NCD) issuance is for refinancing existing borrowings, not acquisition financing, with Organon-related financing in US dollars and euros. R&D expenditure was ₹778 crore, or 4.8 per cent of sales, with innovative medicines accounting for 32.4 per cent of total R&D spending.

Management expects a significant scale-up in H2, meeting full-year guidance of 6–7 per cent. The stock continues to attract investors with a long-term perspective, although earnings projections have been pared down for FY27.