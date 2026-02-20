Strong demand, rising prices brighten near-term outlook for metal stocks

Given steady domestic demand, which led to stable volumes, this could lead to a rebound for domestic steel producers. Domestic steel realisations declined year-on-year and quarter-on-quarter in Q3FY26 despite a sharp fall in imports. Operating profit per tonne declined quarter-on-quarter and year-on-year for all steel companies. Prices have rebounded by over Rs 3,000 per tonne since December 2025 and remained firm in Q4 on the back of seasonally strong construction demand.

Even though coking coal prices are moving up, higher steel prices could lead to improved margins in Q4FY26. Downstream ferrous pipe players did well in Q3FY26, with APL Apollo Tubes seeing volume growth and margin expansion on the back of weaker than expected steel prices. Given strong demand, the tubes and pipes sector could continue to yield strong returns.

Among major non-ferrous players, Vedanta’s current share price is being driven by corporate restructuring rather than by commodity fundamentals. Hindalco Industries reported robust India operations, aided by higher aluminium prices, but the consolidated performance was hurt by a fire at a Novelis facility. NALCO’s consolidated revenue was Rs 4,731 crore, up 1 per cent year-on-year and up 10 per cent quarter-on-quarter, in line with consensus. Operating profit stood at Rs 2,179 crore, down 6 per cent year-on-year but up 13 per cent quarter-on-quarter.

In Q3FY26, aluminium, zinc and copper spot prices were strong, rising on lower London Metal Exchange (LME) inventory, a weaker dollar and lower Chinese aluminium exports. However, the LME lead spot price was marginally lower quarter-on-quarter. Chinese net aluminium exports during CY25 declined by 24.3 per cent to 2.2 million tonnes (versus CY24). Global alumina futures prices are now 3.5 per cent below the Q3FY26 average and, at 10.3 per cent of spot LME aluminium prices, alumina futures are below the long-term average of 16.1 per cent. Lower alumina prices could lead to better margins for some producers.

The dollar index is down month-on-month and year-on-year. Rupee depreciation may also aid higher realisations for domestic players. Weaker caustic soda prices and lower thermal coal costs should improve margins for domestic non-ferrous companies. Higher US aluminium premiums due to US tariffs may also help Novelis. China has imposed an aluminium production cap of 45 million tonnes per annum, and supply constraints from smelter disruptions in Iceland and Mozambique, along with lower LME inventory, should support high aluminium prices in the short term.

Spot LME aluminium, zinc and copper inventory levels were all in double-digit percentage declines year-on-year, while lead inventory was higher. Month-on-month, aluminium and zinc inventory at the LME is down, though lead and copper inventories are up.

LME zinc spot prices are up, though global refined zinc was in surplus of 76 kilo tonnes during January–October 2025 and a surplus is forecast for CY26. The global lead metal market was in surplus during January–October 2025 and is expected to remain in surplus in CY26. The global refined copper market was in surplus over January–November 2025 but may move into deficit in CY26.

Low LME inventories and demand driven by EVs, renewable grids and data centres could continue to sustain prices for most non-ferrous industrial metals. In India, GST cuts should push household demand for aluminium and copper. Demand is resilient in battery storage, packaging and the electrical sector across the US and Europe, benefiting aluminium, zinc and copper producers.

In 2026, supply-side issues may offset aluminium smelter capacity expansions in Asia (ex-China), while Chinese output is constrained by the production cap. In CY26, Norsk Hydro estimates primary aluminium global supply–demand balance may be almost equal or in marginal surplus. US tariffs have hit LME and physical premiums. US premiums have increased strongly, while premiums elsewhere have shown volatility in anticipation of diverted US flows.