Strong outlook likely to sustain GCPL valuations despite inflation

India business may deliver low double-digit sales growth versus 8 per cent growth in Q4FY25, and high-single-digit volume growth in Q4FY26 versus 4 per cent volume expansion in Q4FY25. Growth has been broad-based, except in soaps. India operating profit margins are expected to remain inside the expected range of 24-26 per cent, with cost savings in Q4. India business seems to have delivered a positive surprise with higher revenue growth than consensus.

Overseas, Indonesia shows signs of stabilisation, with competitive intensity having peaked. Volume growth is expected to be mid-single digits in Q4, with market share gains. In Godrej Africa, USA & Middle East (GAUM) , there was double-digit sales growth and high-single digit volume growth. Growth has been broad-based across geographies and categories.

Consolidated results should deliver low double-digit revenue growth or high single-digit (in rupee terms), versus 6 per cent Y-o-Y growth in Q4FY25, with operating profit growth broadly in the same low double digit range, or slightly higher versus flat in Q4FY25.

Given Brent crude at $100-$110 per barrel and palm oil at 4,500-4,800 ringgits per tonne (1 Malaysian ringgit at ₹23), GCPL expects costs to rise by 6-9 per cent. Some costs will be offset through pricing, cost savings, operating leverage, cutbacks on media spends among others. Management expects persistent inflation in H1FY27. GCPL’s diversified procurement strategy controls supply risk and it has a track record for handling commodity volatility well, and hence, management has confidence in its ability to offset higher costs.

Elevated costs may also support formalisation in insect coils and premiumisation in laundry, which could benefit big brand players like GCPL. Even if costs do rise as expected, the profitability should be in line with original projections for FY27, given expected revenue growth. Assuming GCPL can maintain consolidated operating profit margin at 21.5 per cent (24.5 per cent for India), it will deliver mid-teens operating profit growth for FY27.

Category-wise, home care, which includes house insecticides, air care, liquid detergents, contributed 45 per cent of India and 27 per cent of consolidated sales of FY25. The category could grow at low double-digits or high single digits, with new business growing over 15 per cent.

Personal care segment contributed 51 per cent of India and 32 per cent of consolidated sales of FY25. Soap restocking due to GST has normalised and overall, the category could grow in high-single-digits.

GCPL expects air care, laundry liquids, incense sticks and perfumes to grow at 30 per cent, while hair care and non-mosquito insecticide are expected to grow at strong double-digits. Soaps are expected to grow mid-single-digits over the medium term.

The company has moved into deodorants, perfumes, liquid detergents, body wash, pet care, which are under-penetrated with low per-capita consumption. GCPL is enjoying strong growth off low bases in these categories and is focussed on brand positioning and market share gains.

International business contributed 39 per cent of consolidated sales, with Indonesia reporting 14 per cent of consolidated sales in FY25. Indonesia should return to positive growth in Q4FY26 and GCPL claims it has gained market share and seen mid-single-digit volume growth. GAUM contributed 19 per cent of consolidated sales of FY25 and delivered double-digit value growth and high-single-digit volume growth in Q4FY26. Africa and Indonesia operating profit margins could be around 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively. Consolidated margins were at 21.5 per cent in Q3FY26 and that may be sustained.