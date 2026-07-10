Strong volumes, realisations lead to upgrades for Page Industries

Most brokerages hint at a strong volume/realisation trajectory for FY27. Kotak PCG Research believes that gains for the company in the current year will be led by faster growth in the women's and athleisure categories. Further, realisations are expected to improve, led by price hikes and an improving mix.

Double-digit volume growth, coupled with realisation improvement, is expected to drive mid-teens revenue growth in FY27. The brokerage has increased its revenue estimates for FY27-29 by 5-7 per cent and earnings per share projections by 2-4 per cent.

Though it is bullish on the outlook, the brokerage has a sell rating on Page Industries as the stock is trading at 45 times its FY28 earnings estimates, which it considers to be on the expensive side. It has, however, revised its estimates given higher revenue growth forecasts, with its target price increasing to Rs 37,000 from Rs 34,500 earlier.

What should help the company improve its growth and market share is the consolidation in the market, resulting in lower competitive pressures. Several brands, according to JM Financial Research, either exited general trade, reduced geographic presence or cut back on discounting and marketing spends amid profitability pressures, creating incremental headroom for category leaders such as Page to gain share, led by a stronger supply chain, distribution network and brand investments. The company is also expected to see traction in the e-commerce segment, which now contributes 15 per cent of revenue.

Goldman Sachs Research, too, has upgraded the target price to Rs 48,000 from Rs 45,000 on the back of the price hike taken in May and the expectation that volume growth momentum is likely to sustain going ahead. The brokerage points out that the recovery in volume growth is being led by structural factors, and outperformance by exclusive branded outlets compared with multi-brand outlets and distributor channels bodes well for the long term.