Sugs Lloyd shares rally 6% on securing this deal; check all details here

Sugs Lloyd shares rally 6% on securing this deal; check all details here

Sugs Lloyd share price today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Sugs Lloyd share price today: Sugs Lloyd shares were in demand despite overall muted sentiment across the market on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, with the scrip rising up to 5.91 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹137.90 per share.
 
At 10:00 AM, Sugs Lloyd share price was trading 4.80 per cent higher at ₹136.45 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.26 per cent lower at 84,913.85 levels.

Why did Sugs Lloyd share price jump in trade?

 
Sugs Llyod shares rose after the company announced that it has received the Notification of Award (NOA) from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. for Execution of LT and HT Infrastructure Loss reduction works on turnkey basis in the state of Punjab under RDSS Scheme.
 

In an exchange filing, Sugs Llyod said, “We are pleased to inform you that Sugs Lloyd Limited has received the Notification of Award (NOA) from Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd. for Execution of LT and HT Infrastructure Loss reduction works on turnkey basis in the state of Punjab under RDSS Scheme. 
 
Under the terms of the order, Sugs Llyod will be responsible for the execution of LT and HT Infrastructure loss reduction works on turnkey basis in the state of Punjab under RDSS Scheme. 

The order, expected to be executed in 2 years from the date of issuance of Notification of Award (NOA), is valued at ₹43,37,82,924, including GST, Sugs Llyod said.  ALSO READ | R P P Infra Projects jumps 7% on securing ₹26 crore work order; details

Sugs Llyod IPO listing

 
Sugs Lloyd made its market debut on September 5, 2025, listing on the BSE SME platform. The stock opened weak at ₹119.90, registering a 2.52 per cent discount to its issue price of ₹123. 
 
Incorporated in 2009, Sugs Lloyd is a technology-driven engineering and construction company specialising in renewable energy, with a particular focus on solar power. The company also undertakes electrical transmission and distribution projects, as well as civil EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) work, combining technical expertise with innovative solutions.
 
Sugs Lloyd provides end-to-end services, including the development of power transmission and distribution infrastructure, construction of power substations, and the renovation, upgrading, and modification of existing power systems. With a strong commitment to sustainability and innovation, the company plays a key role in advancing infrastructure development, especially in the renewable energy sector.

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

