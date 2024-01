First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

Shares of Sula Vineyards, India’s largest and only listed wine producer, hit a new high of Rs 648.75, surging 17 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise subdued market. The rally was backed by heavy volumes on healthy business outlook. In past two trading days, the stock price of breweries & distilleries company has zoomed 30 per cent. In past 11 trading days, it rallied 41 per cent.The average trading volumes at counter more than doubled today. A combined 6.95 million equity shares representing 8 per cent of total equity of Sula changed

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 10:30 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com