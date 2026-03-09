Monday, March 09, 2026 | 07:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Sun Pharma, Hindustan Aeronautics top stock picks for today; check targets

Sun Pharma, Hindustan Aeronautics top stock picks for today; check targets

Sun Pharma and Hindustan Aeronautics are among the top stock picks by Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One

stock market rally, market rise

Stocks to buy

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 7:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Stocks to Buy: Recommendations by Rajesh Bhosale, Angel One

Sun Pharmaceuticals 

View -   Bullish

Last close – ₹1,799

Despite the broad-based sell-off in the market, Sun Pharma stock outperformed, gaining 3.5 per cent during the week while confirming a strong bullish breakout in the form of an inverse head and shoulder pattern. The breakout is supported by a notable increase in volumes. Additionally, prices are trading well above all key moving averages, while oscillators remain positively placed, reinforcing the bullish outlook.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' SUNPHARMA in range ₹1,800-1,790 | Stop-loss: ₹1,740 | Target: ₹1,950

Hindustan Aeronautics

View - Bullish

 

Last close – ₹4,025

Amid the escalating US/Israel–Iran conflict, defence stocks have been in focus and this counter is showing promising signs of potential outperformance in the near term. The Hindustan Aeronautics stock witnessed a sharp rally from around 3000 to 5100 last year, following which it entered a corrective phase. Notably, prices found support near the golden retracement level of the previous rally and formed a bullish piercing line pattern on the weekly chart. On the daily chart, a minor range breakout is visible along with a bullish RSI crossover. The upmove occurred with strong volumes, while corrections saw lower volumes. The recent rise again with increasing volumes indicates strong accumulation Considering the overall setup, the stock offers a favourable risk–reward ratio and is likely to outperform in the near term.
 
Hence, we recommend to 'Buy' HAL around ₹4,025-4,015 | Stop-loss: ₹3,800 | Target: ₹4,400  Disclaimer: Rajesh Bhosale is equity technical analyst at Angel One Ltd. Views expressed are his own.

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 7:07 AM IST

