Nifty 50@30: Tracking India's economic shift with 13% annual returns

The 50-stock blue-chip index, which anchors India’s rapidly expanding passive investment ecosystem, was formally launched in April 1996. Its base date, however, is November 3, 1995.

Since inception, the index has delivered an annualised total return, including dividends, of 12.74 per cent, while the price return stands at 11.23 per cent as of February 27, 2026. Put simply, an investment of ₹1 lakh in the index at inception would have grown to roughly ₹37 lakh today.

The trajectory of the index mirrors the evolution of India Inc — from a market once dominated by state-owned enterprises and old-economy conglomerates to one increasingly shaped by financial services, technology and consumption-led businesses.

The scale of expansion is evident in the surge in market capitalisation. The combined market value of Nifty50 companies has climbed from ₹1.26 trillion in December 1995 to nearly ₹200 trillion by December 2025, an increase of more than 150-fold. Over the same period, the total market capitalisation of all NSE-listed companies has grown from ₹2.57 trillion to ₹448 trillion. This growth has been underpinned by the formalisation of the economy, rising domestic savings flowing into equities, and steadily increasing institutional participation.

Despite the index’s semi-annual rebalancing, 11 companies have remained part of the Nifty50 since its inception. These include HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Reliance Industries, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, ITC, Hindustan Unilever, Tata Steel, Hindalco Industries, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors.

Leadership within the index has also shifted among its heavyweight constituents. Since 2007, only five companies have held the position of the index’s largest stock by weight — ONGC, Reliance Industries, Infosys, ITC and HDFC Bank, which currently occupies the top spot.

Changes in weightings have mirrored broader shifts in India’s corporate landscape. In 2006, ONGC carried the highest weight in the index, followed by Reliance Industries and Infosys, reflecting the dominance of energy and technology companies at the time.

By the late 2000s, Reliance Industries had emerged as the benchmark’s most influential stock, often accounting for more than 10 per cent of the index weighting.

The 2010s saw financial services firms gain prominence as credit markets deepened. HDFC Bank steadily climbed the rankings and has been the largest constituent since 2023, with a weighting exceeding 12 per cent. At present, heavyweights include HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank, underscoring the growing importance of financial services in India’s equity markets.