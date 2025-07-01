Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Sebi's new executive director

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said Sunil Jayawant Kadam took charge as an executive director.
He will handle several departments, including Information Technology, Investor Assistance and Education and matters related to the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).
In his new role, Kadam will also oversee Economic and Policy Analysis, General Services, Board Cell, RTI & PQ Cell.
"Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Executive Director at Sebi," the regulator said in a statement.
Kadam, who has been associated with Sebi since 1996, was serving as Chief General Manager before this elevation. He has handled several assignments, including roles in Corporation Finance, Market Regulation, Surveillance, and Investigations.
He also served as Regional Director of Sebi's Northern Regional Office and as Registrar at NISM.
He holds an MBA from the University of Pune and a postgraduate degree in Securities Law from Government Law College, Mumbai.
