Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Sebi's new executive director

Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Sebi's new executive director

He will handle several departments, including Information Technology, Investor Assistance and Education and matters related to the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM)

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

He also served as Regional Director of Sebi's Northern Regional Office and as Registrar at NISM. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Markets regulator Sebi on Tuesday said Sunil Jayawant Kadam took charge as an executive director.

He will handle several departments, including Information Technology, Investor Assistance and Education and matters related to the National Institute of Securities Markets (NISM).

In his new role, Kadam will also oversee Economic and Policy Analysis, General Services, Board Cell, RTI & PQ Cell.

"Sunil Jayawant Kadam takes charge as Executive Director at Sebi," the regulator said in a statement.

Kadam, who has been associated with Sebi since 1996, was serving as Chief General Manager before this elevation. He has handled several assignments, including roles in Corporation Finance, Market Regulation, Surveillance, and Investigations.

 

He also served as Regional Director of Sebi's Northern Regional Office and as Registrar at NISM.

He holds an MBA from the University of Pune and a postgraduate degree in Securities Law from Government Law College, Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Ellenbarrie, Globe Civil shine on debut; Kalpataru, Raymond subdued

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency, 20 Rs, Economy

Rupee posts strong start to H2 2025; ends 23 paise higher at 85.53/$

market, stock trading, trading

Stock Market close highlights: Sensex, Nifty settle flat; PSB, Metal stocks gain; FMCG, IT drag

real estate

Smallcap realty stock zooms 108% from March low; analysts see more upside

Upcoming IPO

Meta Infotech IPO opens on July 4: Check price band, lot size, key dates

Topics : SEBI Sebi norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 7:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksDividend TodayIndogulf Cropsciences IPO Allotment TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEDelhi Weather TodayJagannath Yatra 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon