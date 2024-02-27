Complaints to market regulator Sebi jump 80% in January, shows data

Complaints made to the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) have seen a sharp rise in January.

As many as 5,532 complaints were received by the regulator in January, an 80 per cent increase over the number of complaints filed in the previous month. This is also twice the 2023 low. Sebi had received 2,321 complaints in February 2023, the lowest figure since October 2021.

Complainants lodge their grievances on the Sebi Complaints Redress System (SCORES). The complaints can be against listed companies as well as intermediaries registered with the regulator.

This, according to the portal, covers ‘complaints arising