Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Surya Roshni bags orders worth ₹105-cr, stock price gains 4%; check details

Surya Roshni bags orders worth ₹105-cr, stock price gains 4%; check details

The smallcap stock has rebounded 31.60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹205 touched on April 7 this year

Surya Roshni share price

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 10:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Surya Roshni Share Price Today: Shares of Iron & Steel products maker Surya Roshni were in demand on the Street on Teusday, November 25, after the company announced that it has bagged orders worth ₹105 crore. The stock price gained 3.90 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹269.80 on the BSE.  The smallcap stock has rebounded 31.60 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹205 touched on April 7 this year, though it trades 27.7 per cent below its 52-week high of ₹358.30 logged on June 6 this year.
 
Investor interest remained strong through the session. At 9:38 AM, Surya Roshni stock was quoting at ₹268.00, higher by 3.22 per cent from the previous close of ₹259.65 on the BSE. The benchmark BSE Sensex, meanwhile, was trading at 84,894.87, down 5.84 points or 0.01 per cent.  FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE 
 
During the day, a combined total of 0.97 million equity shares of Surya Roshni, valued at ₹25.95 crore, changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹5,821.76 crore as of November 25 on the BSE.

Surya Roshni bags orders worth ₹105-cr

The stock’s upmove followed the company’s announcement that it has bagged an order amounting to ₹105.18 crore from a Gujarat-based Engineering & Infrastructure company for the supply of Spiral Pipes with external 3 LPE Coating, according to the regulatory filing submitted by the company.
 
The delivery date, according to the exchange filing, is March 31, 2026.  ALSO READ | Reliance Infrastructure stock hits 5% lower circuit; what is spooking investors?

Also Read

Reliance Infrastructure share price

Reliance Infrastructure hits 5% lower circuit; what is spooking investors?

AWL Agri share price

AWL Agri shares see steepest drop in 2 months after block trades

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Why did Premier Explosives share price rise 4% in early trade? Find here

Blue Star share price

Blue Star newly rated 'Neutral' at Motilal Oswal; 9% upside seen

stock markets, trading

Here's why Geojit has upgraded Phoenix Mills to Buy from Hold; check target

Surya Roshni share price history

Surya Roshni shares have witnessed a decline of 11.27 per cent in the last two weeks. In the last one month, the stock has increased by 0.60 per cent, while in the last six months it has declined by 18.34 per cent.
 
For the year-to-date, the stock price has fallen by 8.00 per cent. In contrast, the BSE Sensex has gained 8.08 per cent during the same period.
 
However, the returns remain positive over the last three years, with gains of 123.72 per cent.

More From This Section

Stock Market Live Update Today, November 25

Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL, Eternal, SBI aid Sensex recovery, index up 100 pts; Nifty tests 26k

Siemens Energy

Siemens Energy Q4 nos shine; analysts upbeat on strong order book, margins

TATA CAPITAL

Tata Capital primed for strong growth, bank-like returns, says IIFL Capital

pharma

Neuland, Lupin, Divi's lead domestic, CDMO surge amid US generics headwinds

Ports, Adani Ports

Antique bets on Adani Ports' scale, margins; initiates coverage with 'Buy'

Topics : Buzzing stocks share market Surya Roshni Markets Stock movemnet Markets Sensex Nifty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon