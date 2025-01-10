Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 12:21 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / IRCTC share steams ahead 5% as Macquarie initiates with 'Outperform'

IRCTC share steams ahead 5% as Macquarie initiates with 'Outperform'

The northward movement in IRCTC share price came after foreign brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage with 'Outperform' rating, with a target price of Rs 900

Indian Railways cancelled more than 160 trains on Monday, August 29.

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

IRCTC share price: Railway ticketing platform Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) shares were buzzing in trade on the last day of the week, Friday, January 10, 2025, as the stock soared 4.86 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 800.65 apiece. 
 
The northward movement in IRCTC share price came after foreign brokerage firm Macquarie initiated coverage with ‘Outperform’ rating, with a target price of Rs 900. The target price reflects an upside of 17.87 per cent from the previous close of Rs 763.50 on January 9, 2025. 
 
According to reports, Macquarie highlighted IRCTC’s monopoly in Indian Railways’ e-ticketing and catering services as a key driver of its robust net cash position. The company holds an 80 per cent direct market share in railway e-ticketing and achieves impressive financial metrics, including a 30 per cent free cash flow margin and a 30 per cent return on both capital employed and invested capital, all while maintaining minimal capital expenditure.
 
 
Additionally, IRCTC earns a fixed commission per ticket, determined by factors such as air-conditioned or non-air-conditioned seating and payment methods. The company also benefits from additional revenue through a 20 per cent indirect share via third-party online travel agents, the report said.
 
IRCTC financial performance

Also Read

iron ore

Lloyds Metals' shares hits new high in weak market; surges 34% in 1 month

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Phoenix Mills shares rise 3% on posting Q3 biz update; consumption up 21%

Shriram Finance share declines 6% as it trades ex-stock split today

Shriram Finance share declines 6% as it trades ex-stock split today

IREDA

Why did IREDA shares fail to hold gains after Q3 results? Details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BSE Smallcap index tanks over 6% in one week; 87 stocks hit 52-week lows

 
IRCTC’s consolidated net profit soared 4.5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 307.9 crore in the September quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25), from Rs 294.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q2FY24).
 
The company’s revenue from operations climbed over 7 per cent annually to Rs 1,064 crore in Q2FY25, as against Rs 992.4 crore in Q2FY24. 
 
Total expense jumped 9.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 707.4 crore in Q2FY25. The expenses of catering services stood at Rs 346.5 crore, up 18.9 per cent Y-o-Y, while tourism expenses stood at Rs 105 crore, down 23.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
About IRCTC 
 
IRCTC operates under the Ministry of Railways. The company is responsible for providing essential travel and tourism services. It operates the official online ticketing platform, enabling users to book train tickets, check PNR statuses, and access services like Tatkal for last-minute travel.  IRCTC also manages catering services on trains, offering both onboard meals and an e-catering option to deliver food to passengers' seats. Additionally, it provides tourism packages, including domestic and international tours, pilgrimage journeys, and luxury train experiences like the Maharajas’ Express.
 
Beyond railway services, IRCTC has expanded its offerings to include flight and hotel bookings, making it a one-stop travel solution. The platform is user-friendly, supports multiple payment options, and offers convenience through its mobile app, IRCTC Rail Connect. 
 
The market capitalisation of IRCTC is Rs 63,276 crore, according to BSE. The company falls under the BSE 200 category. 
 
At 12:06 PM, IRCTC share price stood at Rs 790.95 apiece, trading 3.60 per cent higher. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.17 per cent higher at 77,750.31 levels.

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 150 pts higher at 77,770; IT up 3%; Financials, Auto pare some losses

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

Most brokerages bullish on TCS post Q3; CLSA upgrades to 'Outperform'

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market breadth turns bearish; 63% of Nifty 500 stocks below long-term avg

bear market down

Why GTPL Hathway shares plunged 10% after Q3FY25 results; know here

Gold, jewellery

Senco Gold shares decline 6% after posting Q3 update; check details here

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE NSE Market trends IRCTC Indian Railway Indian Railways MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian stock markets share market Macquarie Foreign brokerage

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon