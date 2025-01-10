Business Standard

Friday, January 10, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Phoenix Mills shares rise 3% on posting Q3 biz update; consumption up 21%

Phoenix Mills shares rise 3% on posting Q3 biz update; consumption up 21%

In its Q3 update, Phoenix Mills said its consumption (retailer sales) in Q3FY25 stood at Rs 3,998 crore, up 21 per cent over Q3FY24

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2025 | 11:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Phoenix Mills shares gained 2.9 per cent in Friday's trade on BSE, logging an intraday high of Rs 1,684.6 per share. The buying sparked after the company released its Q3 business update. 
 
Around 11:06 AM, Phoenix Mills share price was up 1.55 per cent at Rs 1,662.35 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.03 per cent at 77,597.44. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 59,429.45 crore. The 52-week high of the stock was at Rs 2,068.15 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 1,135.53 per share. 
 
In its Q3 update, Phoenix Mills said its consumption (retailer sales) in Q3FY25 stood at Rs 3,998 crore, up 21 per cent over Q3FY24. On a like-to-like basis, which excludes Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and Phoenix Mall of Asia, consumption grew by 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). 
 
 
Its consumption for the quarter was driven by a strong festive season, led by PMC Mumbai, PMC Pune, Phoenix Palassio, and the continued ramp-up at Phoenix Mall of the Millennium and Phoenix Mall of Asia (launched in September and October 2023 respectively).
 
The expansion at Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai was recently completed, adding approximately 250,000 square feet of gross leasable area to this asset. 

Also Read

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Phoenix Mills rises 3% after incorporating Sparkle Three Mall Developers

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital, Market

The Phoenix Mills share jumps 6% on healthy Sept quarter business update

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Phoenix Mills rallies 7% as arm emerges highest bidder for plots in Punjab

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Phoenix Mills fixes Sept 21 as record date for 1:1 bonus issue; stock up 4%

Media Majors, stock market, share market, stock trading

Phoenix Mills falls 3% after Q1 margin contacts; announces 1:1 bonus issue

 
In the commercial office segment, Phoenix Mills' gross leasing stood at 1.7 lakh sq. ft. in the currently operational assets at Kurla, Mumbai, and Vimannagar, Pune during 9M FY25.
 
Meanwhile, occupancy in the currently operational assets stood at 69 per cent in December 2024. In the residential segment, gross residential sales were at Rs. 58 crore and collections stood at Rs. 38 crore in Q3 FY25.
 
In the hospitality segment, The St. Regis, Mumbai recorded occupancy at 84 per cent up from 82 per cent in Q3 FY24. Its Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) stood at Rs 22,343 up 11 per cent Y-o-Y.  Revenue per available room (RevPAR) stood at Rs 18,855 up 15 per cent Y-o-Y. 
 
Similarly, Courtyard by Marriott, Agra recorded occupancy at 83 per cent as compared to 84 per cent in Q3 FY24). ARR stood at Rs 7,326, up 18 per cent Y-o-Y and RevPAR was at Rs 6,192 up 19 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
Phoenix Mills Limited is one of India's leading real estate development companies, primarily involved in the development, operation, and management of retail-led mixed-use properties. The company is known for its prominent shopping malls, commercial spaces, and residential projects across India. 
 
In the past one year, Phoenix Mills shares have gained 27.3 per cent against Sensex's rise of 8.3 per cent. 

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 250 pts to 77,850; Nifty at 23,550; IT up 3%; Oil recovers

Shriram Finance share declines 6% as it trades ex-stock split today

Shriram Finance share declines 6% as it trades ex-stock split today

IREDA

Why did IREDA shares fail to hold gains after Q3 results? Details here

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

BSE Smallcap index tanks over 6% in one week; 87 stocks hit 52-week lows

bear market down

Why GTPL Hathway shares plunged 10% after Q3FY25 results; know here

Topics : Phoenix Mills Buzzing stocks S&P BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Q3 results Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY share market stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 10 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayTop FD rates in January 2025Budget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon