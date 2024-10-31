Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Swiggy IPO opens on November 6: Here's how GMP is faring ahead of opening

Swiggy IPO opens on November 6: Here's how GMP is faring ahead of opening

Softbank-backed Swiggy IPO will be open for public subscription from Wednesday, November 6, to Friday, November 8, 2024. Bidding for anchor investors is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 5

Swiggy ipo gmp

Kumar Gaurav New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2024 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The unlisted shares of food delivery giant Swiggy are trading at a premium in the grey market as the company prepares for its initial public offering (IPO), scheduled to open on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. Grey market sources report that Swiggy’s shares, with a planned IPO size of Rs X crore, are currently priced at a Rs 25 premium—representing a 6.41 per cent gain over the IPO’s upper price band of Rs 390. Notably, Swiggy IPO grey market premium has dropped from Rs 130 recorded on October 28, 2024.
 
Grey market premiums (GMP) often reflect market sentiment and investor demand for an IPO. GMP indicates the price investors are willing to pay above the issue price, influenced by factors such as company financials, industry trends, IPO pricing, investor sentiment, and global economic conditions. A positive GMP usually suggests strong demand and potential for a higher listing price, whereas a negative GMP may signal lower demand and a lower listing price.
 
 
Softbank-backed Swiggy IPO will be open for public subscription from Wednesday, November 6, to Friday, November 8, 2024. Bidding for anchor investors is expected to take place on Tuesday, November 5, 2024.
 
Swiggy IPO comprises a fresh issue of 115,358,974 shares, and an offer for sale of 175,087,863 shares with a face value of Re 1 apiece.
 
Swiggy has set a price band of Rs 371-390 per share, with a minimum lot size of 38 shares. Retail investors will require Rs 14,820 to apply for one lot of 38 shares. The IPO also includes a reservation for up to 750,000 shares for employees, offered at a Rs 25 discount to the issue price.
 
The basis of allotment is expected to be finalised on November 11, 2024, with shares likely to be credited to investors’ demat accounts by November 12, 2024. Swiggy’s shares are set to debut on the BSE, and NSE on November 13, 2024.

More From This Section

NSE, BSE, Indian stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: IT stocks, down up to 5%, drag Sensex 400 pts to 79,550, Nifty at 24,250

biocon

Biocon shares tank 6% after reporting net loss of Rs 16 cr in Q2FY25

Bull, Stock market

Regulatory tweak fuels 70,000-fold rally in Eclid Investments' stock

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty IT down over 3%: Why have IT stocks slipped in trade today?

How real is the bear threat?

Electrosteel Castings shares plunge 8% after sluggish show in Q2 earnings

 
Link Intime India is the registrar for the issue.
 
JP Morgan India, BofA Securities India, Jefferies India, Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, Citigroup Global Markets India, Avendus Capital, and ICICI Securities, are the book running lead managers of Swiggy IPO.
 
Swiggy plans to use the IPO proceeds to invest in its subsidiary Scootsy for purposes including repayment of borrowings, expansion of its Dark Store network for Quick Commerce, technology and cloud infrastructure upgrades, brand marketing, and potential acquisitions.
 

Also Read

Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder & CEO, Swiggy

Rs 11K crore IPO in sight, Swiggy projects quick commerce as the future

Swiggy

Swiggy early investors to pocket gains ranging between 3x and 35x

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

Swiggy unfazed by urban demand slump, launches Rs 11,330 cr share sale

food delivery, online delivery

Quick commerce boom: Industry giants race to claim their slice of the pie

IPO

India's biggest IPOs of 2024: Swiggy, Ola, Hyundai Motor India, more

Topics : Swiggy IPOs initial public offerings IPOs share market IPO listing time IPO allotment

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 11:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon