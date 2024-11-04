Swiggy aims for 100 mn consumers using platform 15 times monthly: CEO

Swiggy expects to have 100 million consumers use the platform 15 times a month in the future as it anticipates the food delivery business becoming more profitable in the next decade, said company co-founder and chief executive officer Sriharsha Majety.
The Bengaluru-based firm is preparing to launch its Rs 11,327 crore initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday. Majety said the food delivery business is at a meaningful scale today and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 20 per cent.
“Coupled with improvements in unit economics and operating leverage, we think that business is a beautiful compounding business over the next 1-2 decades,” Majety told reporters on Monday. “It would become very large on the back of the user base expansion that would happen.”
China's leading local service provider, Meituan, has approximately 678 million transacting users and is the most popular online food delivery app in China, with around 81 million monthly active users.
However, Majety noted that India’s consumption growth, gross domestic product (GDP) per capita, and women’s participation in the workforce indicate that the food delivery business would be larger and more profitable in the future.
“We definitely think about a world where there are 100 million users using us 15 times a month,” said Majety.
More From This Section
He said the next phase for Swiggy involves scaling up the company’s services to cater to a consumer base of 300–500 million, expected to grow over the next one or two decades.
“Today, everything we do serves the top 150 million consumers in the country. If we look ahead 1-2 decades, with the GDP per capita of the country rising, we would be catering to a 300–500 million user base,” said Majety. “Every year, new users fall into the part of the pyramid where we operate. We are continually piloting ideas for the future, and every few years, one of these ideas captures the imagination of consumers at scale. We hope to keep doing what we are doing to unlock new consumption and categories in the coming years.”
Swiggy also believes that quick commerce will be its future growth engine and anticipates it will outpace its core food delivery business over the next five years. Currently, Swiggy’s quick commerce business—backed by Prosus and SoftBank—is 40 per cent of its food delivery revenue. The company projects a total addressable market (TAM) for quick commerce of about $30 billion to $50 billion by 2028.
“It is a generational opportunity, and we are in just the first few minutes of the game here. Consumer preferences and needs are evolving and emerging,” Majety said.
When asked about expanding quick commerce services to Tier-II and Tier-III cities, Majety said the firm already provides such services in over 30 non-metro cities and customises its quick commerce offerings based on each location’s unique needs.
“We will expand into more cities. There is a lot more depth we can pursue. Each new city gives us feedback on how much deeper we can go,” said Majety.
Swiggy was founded by Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani, alumni Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy, along with Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur graduate Rahul Jaimini in 2014. Majety left his job as a banker at Japan's largest investment bank, Nomura, before embarking on a backpacking trip by bicycle to Europe. After returning to India, he founded a logistics platform for online retailers but later shut it down.
Swiggy Limited plans to open its initial public offering on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, with a bid or offer closing date of Friday, November 8.
Swiggy's IPO consists of a fresh issue of Rs 4,499 crore and an offer for sale of 17.5 crore shares. The issue is likely to be priced between Rs 371 and Rs 390 per share. At the upper end of the expected price band, the company is looking to raise Rs 11,327.4 crore from the issue.
The firm reported a 36 per cent year-on-year increase in its operating revenue for FY24 to Rs 11,247 crore, driven by strong growth in its quick commerce vertical Instamart and out-of-home consumption business. It reduced its net loss for the year to Rs 2,350 crore, 44 per cent lower than a year ago.
“The continued scale-up in recent years has been driven by upward momentum in demand and supply-side factors, with about 14 million users transacting on our platform at a high frequency of about 4.5x, supported by our wide delivery network of over 390,000 delivery partners,” the company said in its annual report.