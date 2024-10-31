Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens slightly up at 79,950, Nifty lower at 24,300; Cipla, LT gain
Stock Market Live: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were mixed at opening bell on the last trading session of Samvat 2080, amid mixed global cues
SI Reporter New Delhi
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Thursday, October 31, 2024: Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 were mixed at opening bell on Thursday, amid mixed global cues.
At opening bell, the BSE Sensex was up 9 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 79,951.22, while the Nifty 50 was at 24,311, lower by 29 points, or 0.12 per cent.
Markets could also see some volatility today on the back of Nifty options' monthly expiry today, October 31.
Benchmark equity indices BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 had ended their two-day winning streak in the previous trading session to close in the red on Wednesday amid mixed global cues.
The BSE Sensex declined 426.85 points, or 0.53 per cent, to settle at 79,942.18, and the Nifty 50 ended lower by 125.99 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 24,340.85.
In the broader markets, small-cap stocks outperformed, with the Nifty Smallcap 100 index ending higher by 1.05 per cent, while the Nifty Midcap 100 index closed 0.16 per cent lower.
Sectoral indices ended lower on Wednesday, barring Nifty FMCG, Media, Metal and Auto. The Media index had climbed 2.34 per cent and the FMCG index was up 0.92 per cent
That apart, data released by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday showed growth in the output of eight key infrastructure industries — known as the core sector — recovering to 2 per cent Y-o-Y in September, from the contraction recorded in the preceding month.
However, growth in September 2024 was slower than the 9.5 per cent registered in the same month last year. READ MORE
Markets in the Asia Pacific region were down on Thursday morning as investors await the Bank of Japan’s rate decision, as well as key business activity figures from China.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the BOJ to hold rates at 0.25 per cent, although the statement will be parsed for any clues on the timing of its next rate hike.
China's manufacturing PMI came in at 50.1 as compared to expectations of a reading of 49.9. The manufacturing PMI had contracted to 49.8 in the previous month.
Following that, the Shanghai Composite was trading lower by 0.33 per cent, while the CSI300 was down 0.22 per cent.
However, Hong Kong's Hang Seng index, the only frontline index trading higher in Asia, was ahead by 0.19 per cent.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 was down 0.47 per cent, while the broad based Topix slipped 0.49 per cent.
South Korea’s Kospi was down 1.24 per cent, leading losses in Asia, while the small cap Kosdaq was down 0.20 per cent.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was trading lower by 0.36 per cent.
Global stock indices, meanwhile, had edged lower on Wednesday, while gold prices rose to a record high as uncertainty ahead of next week's US presidential election drove safe-haven demand.
A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showed Vice President Kamala Harris, a Democrat, leading Republican Donald Trump 44 per cent to 43 per cent among registered voters nationally, within the margin of error. Other opinion polls show tight margins in the seven election battleground states.
British stocks hit their lowest level since August as UK Finance Minister Rachel Reeves said she would raise taxes by 40 billion pounds ($52 billion) a year in her first budget.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 91.51 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 42,141.54, the S&P 500 fell 19.25 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 5,813.67 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 104.82 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 18,607.93.
MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe fell 3.14 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 844.94.
Europe's main stock index fell to its lowest level in over a month as technology and mining stocks led a broader market decline. The STOXX 600 index closed 1.3 per cent lower.
The FTSE 100 dropped 0.7 per cent.
Gold rose to an all-time high as uncertainty over the November 5 US presidential election boosted safe-haven demand. Spot gold rose 0.5 per cent to $2,788.87 per ounce, after reaching a record high of $2,789.73 earlier in the session.
Among riskier assets, bitcoin was down slightly after surging to near its all-time high from March as investors weighed the prospect of a victory by Trump, widely seen as favorable towards crypto.
Bitcoin was down 0.12 per cent at $72,221.00.
The dollar edged down against other major currencies after stronger-than-expected US data and the UK budget release.
Data also showed US private payrolls growth surged in October. The key US jobs report for October is due on Friday.
The US dollar index, which measures the currency against six major rivals, rose to 104.43 earlier in the session but was last down 0.17 per cent to 104.06.
The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield pared an earlier drop and shorter-dated yields rose on the strong US economic data ahead of Friday's jobs report.
"The economic data this morning was generally good, as anchored by the first estimate of third-quarter GDP, which points towards healthy underlying growth and moderating inflation," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
The benchmark 10-year yield was last down 1 basis point at 4.264 per cent, after reaching a nearly four-month peak of 4.339 per cent on Tuesday.
Employers added an estimated 113,000 jobs in October, according to economists polled by Reuters, but analysts noted the number could be lower due to recent hurricanes in areas including Florida and North Carolina.
Investors were also digesting data showing the euro zone grew faster than expected last quarter. A separate report showed the US economy had maintained steady third-quarter growth.
In the energy market, oil prices rebounded from declines earlier in the week. Data on Wednesday showed US crude and gasoline inventories fell unexpectedly last week.
Brent crude futures settled up $1.43, or 2.01 per cent, at $72.55 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude rose $1.40, or 2.08 per cent, to $68.61.
(With inputs from Reuters.)
9:24 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader indices mixed
9:22 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Heatmap check
L&T and Sun Pharma were top gainers on BSE Sensex.
9:20 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty50 below 24,350 level
The NSE's Nifty50 was down 0.12 per cent at 24,312 level.
9:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts
The BSE Sensex was down 124 points at 79,817 level.
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Nifty nears 24,350 in pre-open
9:11 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 100 pts in pre-open
The BSE Sensex was up 103 points at 80,046 level in pre-open.
8:54 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DEEP Industries' resolution pan for Dolphin Shipping approved by NCLT-Mumbai
Stock Market LIVE Updates: DEEP Industries today informed that its resolution plan to acquire Dolphin Shipping has been approved by the NCLT, Mumbai bench.
8:50 AM
Views by: V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: 'Stocks & sectors delivering good results & guidance are likely to stay resilient'
Stock Market LIVE Updates: "This Diwali it is unlikely to see fireworks in the market. India has been underperforming in October with Nifty down 5.7 per cent when markets in US and Japan have delivered positive returns and China and Hong Kong have hugely outperformed. India’s underperformance is driven by lofty valuations, relentless FII selling and concerns over slowing earnings growth. In the near-term, this scenario is unlikely to change, reversing the trend decisively, even though mild pullbacks are possible.
8:46 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Down to the wire: From mobiles to TVs, last-minute buys add spark to Diwali
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Diwali is like a litmus test of consumer sentiment, but this time the industry is still waiting for the ‘last-minute’ shopping trends to emerge before giving a verdict.
The low-key mood reflected in the September quarter financial results of some of the marquee fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies was yet to be replaced with an all-out shopping mania till the weekend before Diwali. Last-minute shopping is more spread out now with some retailers pinning their hope on the weekend after Diwali, expecting sales to peak by then. READ MORE
8:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Dividend stocks: Patanjali Foods, & 4 others to remain in focus today
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (India), Manba Finance, Patanjali Foods, Oberoi Realty, and Kajaria Ceramics will remain in focus today as they turn ex-date on Monday, November 4, 2024, following their announcements of dividend rewards for shareholders.
Notably, the BSE, National Stock Exchange (NSE), and Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will conduct an hour-long Muhurat trading session on Friday, November 1, 2024, instead of a regular trading session, on the occasion of Diwali. READ MORE
8:35 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The bottom line: Private lenders stumble sequentially in Q2, PSBs shine
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Higher provisions stemming from elevated slippages in unsecured retail portfolios weighed on the Q2FY25 showing of private sector lenders, with their earnings declining sequentially. By contrast, state-owned lenders have largely posted robust gains, with 10 of 12 public-sector banks reporting healthy quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) rises in net profit, fuelled by reduced provisioning needs and marked improvements in asset quality. READ MORE
8:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi proposes measures to promote ease of doing biz for Small, Medium REITs
Stock Market LIVE Updates: To facilitate ease of doing business for Small and Medium REITs (SM REITs), markets regulator Sebi on Wednesday proposed standardising disclosures in scheme offer documents and simplifying public issue processes for such schemes.
Additionally, the regulator proposed to align SM REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) regulations with existing REIT norms. READ MORE
8:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Pharma and health care funds: Defensive bets amid growing volatility
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The pharmaceutical sector has been attracting strong investor interest. Pharma funds have delivered an average return of 6.5 per cent over the past three months and 54.6 per cent over the past year. Investors are drawn to the pharma sector for its robust business prospects and defensive qualities. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold surges Rs 1,000 to breach Rs 82k mark as Diwali sparkles demand
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold prices saw a steep surge of Rs 1,000 and breached the psychological Rs 82,000 per 10 grams-mark for the fist time in the national capital on Wednesday, amid robust buying by jewellers ahead of Diwali.
8:28 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Gold, silver ETF volumes up 5-fold in Dhanteras compared to last year
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The tradition of investing in gold and silver on Dhanteras is no longer limited to the physical form. Even the digital form of the precious metals is becoming increasingly popular.
Most mutual funds saw higher demand for their gold and silver exchange traded funds (ETFs) and fund of funds (FoFs) with the combined net inflows estimated at Rs 250 crore, as per assets under management (AUM) disclosures. READ MORE
First Published: Oct 31 2024 | 7:55 AM IST