Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Swiggy seeks valuation of $11.3 billion; IPO to open on Wednesday

Swiggy seeks valuation of $11.3 billion; IPO to open on Wednesday

Swiggy has set a price band of Rs 371 to Rs 390 per share for its maiden public issue, and issue will open for public subscription on November 6 and conclude on November 8

Rain, Bengaluru Rains, Swiggy

The valuation of Swiggy has been pegged at about $11.3 billion (about Rs 95,000 crore) at the upper price band (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Food delivery and quick-commerce major Swiggy, which is coming out with its initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, is seeking a valuation of about $11.3 billion.

The Bengaluru-based company is aiming to garner Rs 11,327 crore from the IPO, which will comprise a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 4,499 crore along with an offer for sale (OFS) of Rs 6,828 crore.

Swiggy has set a price band of Rs 371 to Rs 390 per share for its maiden public issue. The issue will open for public subscription on November 6 and conclude on November 8.

Speaking about the pricing, Swiggy Food Marketplace CEO Rohit Kapoor said, "We feel we have priced it right and we are looking forward to the next few days."  The valuation of Swiggy has been pegged at about $11.3 billion (about Rs 95,000 crore) at the upper price band. Rival Zomato, which went public in July 2021, has a market valuation of Rs 2.13 trillion.

 

"Our pricing is in the range of Rs 371-390 which corresponds to a value of about $11.3 billion roughly. It is not exact because it depends on where the issue actually clears at the end of the day," Kapoor told PTI in an interview.

Asked about media reports regarding slashing the valuation of Swiggy, Kapoor clarified that there has been no lowering of valuation as the real value of the company is determined when the transaction actually happens.

More From This Section

IPO

Apollo Green to launch IPO in 2025; to build Rs 10K cr project portfolio

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani targets a 2025 Mumbai listing for his telecom business Jio, valued by analysts at over $100 billion, and plans to launch his retail unit's initial public offering (IPO) much later, two people familiar with the matter said.

Reliance Jio IPO worth $100 bn set for 2025, retail to debut much later

IPO

Ahead of IPO, Sagility India collects Rs 945 cr from anchor investors

Niva Bupa

Niva Bupa sets a price band of Rs 70-74 for its Rs 2,200 crore IPO

renewable energy

ACME Solar targets Rs 2,900 crore via IPO; sets price band at Rs 275-289

"This is all speculation in the media on what the value is. So the fact of the matter is, the value has not gone up or down. The value is exactly where it is supposed to be... I just want to set clearly on record that there has been no lowering of valuation per se. There was a discovery process and at the end of it, this is the price that we collectively feel very good about," he added.

The issue comes amid a series of IPOs in the recent past, including South Korean car maker Hyundai's mega Rs 28,000-crore issue.

Swiggy, founded in 2014, posted a loss of Rs 611 crore in the quarter ended June 2024, narrowing from Rs 564 crore in the same period last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Swiggy co-founder and chief executive officer Sriharsha Majety

Swiggy eyes 100 mn users, each ordering 15 times a month: CEO Majety

Swiggy, food delivery app, online food delivery

Swiggy fined Rs 35,000 for 'going the extra mile' in delivery charges

swiggy, swiggy AI

Swiggy IPO gets bids of $15 bn from big investors like Norges, Fidelity

Swiggy ipo gmp

Swiggy IPO opens on November 6: Here's how GMP is faring ahead of opening

Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder & CEO, Swiggy

Rs 11K crore IPO in sight, Swiggy projects quick commerce as the future

Topics : Swiggy Swiggy funding initial public offering (IPO) initial public offerings Food delivery in India online food delivery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2024 | 2:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAndroid 16 Release Sagility India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayChandrayaan-4 Mission Latest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon