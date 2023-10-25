Swiss-Asia Holding exits ABFRL, sells entire 1.03% stake for Rs 207 crore

Financial services company Swiss-Asia Holding Pte on Wednesday offloaded its entire 1.03 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) for Rs 207 crore through an open market transaction.

Swiss-Asia Pte through its affiliate Griffin Growth Fund VCC sold the shares of ABFRL on the NSE.

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Griffin Growth Fund VCC disposed of 97,33,098 shares, amounting to a 1.03 per cent stake, in ABFRL.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 212.50 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 206.82 crore.

At the end of the September quarter, Swiss-Asia Holding Pte through its affiliate Griffin Growth Fund VCC owned 1.03 per cent stake in ABFRL, shareholding data pattern showed with the BSE.

Meanwhile, these shares were acquired by US-based Cresta Fund Ltd at the same price.

Following the stake sale, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd fell 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 211.60 per scrip on the NSE.