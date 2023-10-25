close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Swiss-Asia Holding exits ABFRL, sells entire 1.03% stake for Rs 207 crore

According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Griffin Growth Fund VCC disposed of 97,33,098 shares, amounting to a 1.03 per cent stake, in ABFRL

Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL)

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 212.50 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 206.82 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Financial services company Swiss-Asia Holding Pte on Wednesday offloaded its entire 1.03 per cent stake in Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd (ABFRL) for Rs 207 crore through an open market transaction.
Swiss-Asia Pte through its affiliate Griffin Growth Fund VCC sold the shares of ABFRL on the NSE.
According to the block deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Griffin Growth Fund VCC disposed of 97,33,098 shares, amounting to a 1.03 per cent stake, in ABFRL.
The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 212.50 apiece, taking the deal size to Rs 206.82 crore.
At the end of the September quarter, Swiss-Asia Holding Pte through its affiliate Griffin Growth Fund VCC owned 1.03 per cent stake in ABFRL, shareholding data pattern showed with the BSE.
Meanwhile, these shares were acquired by US-based Cresta Fund Ltd at the same price.
Following the stake sale, shares of Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd fell 1.21 per cent to close at Rs 211.60 per scrip on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Aditya-L1 launch: Isro sun mission's launch date, time, and where to watch

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Q1FY24 results: Net loss of Rs 141 crore

Aditya Birla Group to enter jewellery retail business; to invest Rs 5k cr

Aditya Birla Group to launch branded jewellery retail business in India

Aditya Birla Capital Q1FY24 results: Net profit jumps 51% YoY to Rs 648 cr

Sebi issues Rs 1.8 crore demand notices to former officials of Karvy Group

Safe-haven gold gains buoyed by Middle East conflict; US data in focus

Sebi bars finfluencer from securities market, asks to disgorge Rs 17 cr

Aurobindo Pharma: Strong prospects offset by valuation concerns

Market may remain under pressure amid slew of headwinds, say experts

Topics : Stock Market Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Stake sale

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon