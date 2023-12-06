Sensex (0.47%)
Heatmap

T+0 settlement will be a watershed moment for us: Gurpreet Sidana, Religare

Broking industry has moved beyond pricing, additional exposure limits, and tips, says Gurpreet Sidana, chief executive officer at Religare Broking.

Gurpreet Sidana CEO of Religare Broking.
Web Exclusive Premium

Gurpreet Sidana CEO of Religare Broking.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
Follow Us
Retail investors have taken to the equity markets like never before with the demat account tally hitting the 132 million mark recently. GURPREET SIDANA, chief executive officer at Religare Broking tells Puneet Wadhwa in an email interview that the successful players going ahead may not be the ones who charge zero brokerage, or provide additional limits to their users, or provide intraday calls resulting in more turnover or trades but, the ones who create a moat or an edge for investors. Edited excerpts:

How do you see the broking industry’s fortunes shaping up in 2024 and beyond?

While year 2023 was the year of inclusion, we believe year 2024 will be a year of consolidation and transition. The number of

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 10:27 AM IST

